Tia Mowry Addresses Comment About Not Being “Close” To Sister Tamera

According to Tia, she and Tamera have “a beautiful connection.”

Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight published an emotional clip from Tia Mowry's upcoming reality show, Tia Mowry: My Next Act. The series will revolve around her life following her divorce from Cory Hardrict, and the mother of two got vulnerable in the preview. She discussed no longer sharing a home with Hardrict and feeling lonely at times.

“And when you’re dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer,” she explained. “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close, and I could pick up the phone and call her." Of course, many social media users were shocked to hear that the beloved twins were seemingly estranged. According to Tia, however, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Tia Mowry Claims She Was Referring To Physical Distance

In a new interview with US Weekly, she clarified that she was speaking about the physical distance between her and her sister. “In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug, and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case. It’s called life,” she told the outlet. “I love my sister very much. She loves me very much. We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families.”