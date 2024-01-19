Tamera Mowry-Housely Ranks Top 6 "Tia & Tamera" Rap References: J. Cole, Doja, Nicki Minaj & More

It's been quite a while since the world was first introduced to "Tia & Tamera." The identical twins became international sensations on the '90s sitcom Sister, Sister, but that wasn't the end of their entertainment run. Over the last few decades, the women have built million-dollar brands, starred in films and television shows, had their own reality TV series, released music, launched haircare products, and much more. While Tia and Tamera Mowy's names and faces are permanently etched into pop culture history, the pair are also regular fixtures in Hip Hop lyrics.

Tamera Mowry has just tapped into a few of these Rap references. While we're sure there are far more out there in the music ether, Tamera found six "Tia & Tamera" lyrics and references that have been staples. Some, she was already aware of, but others were brand new to her ears. Moreover, Tamera ranked the tracks after previewing them in a video she shared with her Instagram followers. Take a look at the video below, along with the songs ranked in the order chosen by Tamera Mowry.

Drill giant Chief Keef released "Picking Big Sean Up" back in 2021, but contrary to the title, the Detroit rapper didn't make an appearance on the track. However, the Sister, Sister twins' names surfaced when Keef rapped: "Man, these b*tches irri' / She want a Panamera / Pull the 'cat and track hawk out, it's Tia & Tamera." Unfortunately, it wasn't Tamera's favorite in the bunch, and she ranked Chief Keef's song last.

5. Su'Lan — "Tia-Tamera"

As soon as this song began to play, Tamera was excited. It was obvious to the TV star that Su'Lan's "Tia-Tamera" was a bop, but it still didn't crack the 5th spot on this list. Created by the rap duo whose moniker is a split between the names "Su" and "Lan," "Tia-Tamera" landed on their project of the same name. The har-hitting track paid homage to Old School Hip Hop productions, introducing the young femcees to new audiences.

It feels like we haven't heard from Polo G in a while, so this nod from Tamera was refreshing for fans. "Distraction" arrived in 2022 on the rapper's hit album with the same title, and on the track, Polo gets introspective. Here, he discusses his placement in the industry, being respected as an artist, and life on the streets. He raps: "Twin Glocks, Tia, Tamera, yeah, these my new b*tches /

Hit they block with two switches, it make my shottas shoot different."

3. J. Cole — "Cole Summer"

The most raunchy "Tia & Tamera" lyrics on this arrive courtesy of J. Cole. The big boss of Dreamville delivered Truly Yours 2 in 2013, and inside was "Cole Summer." The tracks on this EP couldn't squeeze themselves into the Born Sinner tracklist, and they've been held as fan favorites. In the song, Cole spices things up when he says: "If I had one wish, I would f*ck Tia and Tamera / At the same time and put name tags on they t*tties / So I don’t get they names wrong, screamin' 'Game on' / Like Wayne's World, that just came on."

2. BIA & Nicki Minaj — "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

"Whole Lotta Money" was already making major waves for BIA, but the industry imploded when Nicki Minaj added her Rap legend voice to the track. The song's viral sensation on TikTok helped rocket the song up the charts, and the collaboration is one of the most memorable of 2021. Further, the Queen rapper delivered the "Tia & Tamera" bars when she spit: "I just bent the block, all these b*tches wanna be ya / Prolly cause my waist gone, money long, Nia / Well, I ain't talking cars, long hair, don't KIA / In a twin seater, you Tamera? What's Tia?"

1. Doja Cat & Rico Nasty — "Tia Tamera"

The most recognizable Tia & Tamera track on this list appropriately landed in the top slot. In 2018, two of the most eclectic women in Rap collided in a colorful collaboration—"Tia Tamera." Doja Cat added the fierce Rico Nasty to a single included in the Deluxe version of Amala, her debut studio album. Over the years, Tia and Tamera Mowry have repeatedly referenced this track, so it isn't surprising that it took No. 1. The chorus rings: "Hair grow long like Chia / Money go long like Nia / I am the big idea / My twins big like Tia / My twins big like Tia, Tamera (Uh, wait) / Tia, Tamera (Uh, wait)."