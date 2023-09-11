7 Celebrities Who Started In Girl Groups

Girl groups have been a prominent and influential force in the music industry for decades while helping define various music genres and eras. Over the years, many iconic girl groups have come and gone, but most have left an indelible mark on the industry. Moreover, they’ve secured their lasting legacies across multiple decades. However, the transition from girl group member to solo success isn’t quite as common.

Regardless, the members of these groups we're about to list deserve their flowers. Most recently, Beyoncé recognized this fact. The singer activated major nostalgia at her Renaissance World Tour after acknowledging Tia Mowry’s girl group days. While singing “1+1,” the singer spotted Mowry in the crowd and improvised with the song “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!” Tia and Tamera Mowry were part of the girl group Voices when they were children, and have since shared that the brief tribute meant a lot to them. With so many girl groups around, it’s easy to forget some that didn’t garner significant buzz. Nonetheless, there are many notable success stories who began their journeys in girl groups, only to transition into very successful solo artists.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is one of the world’s most renowned and accomplished artists and a former member of one of the world’s best-selling girl groups. At the early age of eight, she became a founding member of the girl group, Girl’s Tyme. Their name was eventually changed in 1996 to Destiny’s Child, which we now know and celebrate as one of the most notable and acclaimed groups in music. The group played a pivotal role in shaping Beyoncé’s career, setting her up for superstardom in the years that followed. She has had an impeccable solo career spanning two decades and as we can see from the Renaissance World Tour, she isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is primarily known as a solo artist, responsible for numerous hits. However, before her solo career took off, she was a member of the girl group, Innosense. The group was active from 1997 to 2003, but Spears spent a very short time in it. Nonetheless, Innosense is a part of her journey and eventual meteoric rise to fame. The group’s style was primarily pop and R&B, reflecting the popular music trends of the time and drawing influence from Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. Spears was singled out for a solo career because of her potential as a pop artist, and she subsequently left the group. However, Innosense became her opening act on tour at the start of her solo endeavors. The Princess of Pop went on to have a very successful career and became one of the most successful artists of the 2000s.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger is known primarily for her involvement in the girl group, The Pussycat Dolls. However, her history with girl groups extends further back. Scherzinger’s journey with girl groups began with Eden’s Crush, which was formed on the first season of reality TV show, Popstars USA that aired in 2001. The group was modestly successful while intact, however, it disbanded in 2002 after their record company folded. Scherzinger went on to become the lead singer, and face of The Pussycat Dolls. One of the most successful girl groups ever, they achieved worldwide success from 2005 to 2010.

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott, the iconic rapper, singer, and record producer, had a significant career before her solo success. Her early foray into the music industry began with the girl group, Sista, previously known as Fayze. The group was formed in the early ‘90s and disbanded a few years later without releasing a full album at the time. Their sole ‘90s release was the single, “Brand New" before their album was shelved. However, in 2017, the group finally released their debut album 4 All The Sistas Around Da World on DSPs.

Patti LaBelle

The Godmother Of Soul, as she is often called, began her career in the early ‘60s. She was the lead singer of the girl group, The BlueBelles, later renamed LaBelle. The group’s lineup included Patti LaBelle, Nona Hendryx, Sarah Dash, and Cindy Birdsong. LaBelle achieved widespread success in the ‘70s with their unique blend of rock, funk, and soul music. In 1976, the members separated to pursue solo careers, and they each had significant solo success. Patti LaBelle, in particular, enjoyed a successful solo career, becoming a legend in her own right.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland rose to fame as a founding member of Destiny’s Child, which was formed in the early ‘90s in Houston, Texas. The original lineup included Beyoncé, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. Throughout its career, the group had a few changes in its lineup. However, Rowland was a member from its inception until its eventual disbandment. In the year 2000, the group announced a hiatus, as they were set to pursue solo careers. They reunited for their fourth and final album three years after their hiatus. All three final members of Destiny’s Child went on to have illustrious solo careers and influenced many girl groups after them. Rowland has since solidified her status as a versatile and accomplished artist in the music and entertainment industry.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross was a member of The Supremes, one of the most successful girl groups in music history. Along with Mary Wilson, Florence Ballard, and Betty McGlown, Ross formed The Primettes in 1959, in Detroit. The group signed with Motown Records in 1961 and changed their name to The Supremes. The Supremes subsequently became Motown’s most successful act of the ‘60s, achieving twelve number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Over time, after the group became a trio, Ross became the group’s lead vocalist and was prominently featured in their performances and recordings. The group’s name was changed in 1967 to “Diana Ross & The Supremes” to reflect Ross’ prominent role. In 1979, Ross left the group to pursue a solo career, and the rest is history. She went on to achieve immense solo success and is regarded as a legend in the music industry.

