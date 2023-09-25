7 Biggest R&B Girl Groups Of The 1990s

Girl groups from the 1990s had a profound and enduring impact on R&B, the music industry, and pop culture. They often conveyed messages of empowerment, independence, and self-confidence through their music. Furthermore, girl groups were renowned for celebrating sisterhood. Throughout the decade, these groups had immense commercial appeal. Additionally, their diversity and innovative approach to music helped them achieve crossover success.

From Destiny’s Child’s unique fashion looks to TLC’s timeless music videos, the impact of 1990s girl groups could hardly ever be overlooked. However, what stood out the most among the R&B songstresses, was their ability to create some truly ageless music. Although most of them have since disbanded, their legacies remain intact. In fact, their influence is still being felt as the 2020s are experiencing a resurgence of girl groups.

Brownstone

Brownstone was formed in 1993 and was subsequently signed to Michael Jackson’s record label, MJJ Music. The group initially consisted of three members, Monica “Mimi” Doby, Nichole “Nicci” Gilbert, and Charmayne “Maxee” Maxwell. Their music blended elements of R&B, soul, and gospel, showcasing their impressive vocal abilities. Brownstone released two albums in the 1990s, From the Bottom Up (1995) and Still Climbing (1997). They rose to prominence in late 1994 upon releasing their signature song and most successful single, “If You Love Me.” Other standout songs from the group’s discography are “Grapevyne,” “Pass the Lovin’” and “5 Miles to Empty.” Twenty-six years since their last studio album, following several changes in their lineup, the group released a soulful live cover of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” from an upcoming album of live cover recordings.

Xscape

Xscape was formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1991. The group initially consisted of five members: Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle, and Tamera Coggins-Wynn. Upon Coggins-Wynn’s departure from the group in 1992, the R&B girl group became a quartet. Xscape’s music blended elements of R&B, soul, and Hip Hop. Unsurprisingly, their unique, soulful sound brought them great fame. They achieved success with a series of chart-topping hits, including: “Just Kick It,” “Understanding,” and “Who Can I Run To.” Xscape is one of the most influential R&B girl groups and released three studio albums in the 1990s. All three albums are certified Platinum by the RIAA.

En Vogue

En Vogue is undoubtedly one of the pioneer girl groups that rose to fame in the 1990s. The founding members of this iconic R&B group are Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Maxine Jones, and Dawn Robinson. En Vogue was formed in 1989 but gained widespread popularity in early 1990 after the release of “Hold On,” the lead single from their debut album, Born to Sing. They released two other studio albums in the 1990s: Funky Divas (1992) and EV3 (1997). En Vogue is regarded as one of the most successful girl groups of the 1990s, and they have remained culturally relevant since. Overall, the group has released seven studio albums. Additionally, some of their other hit songs include: “Don’t Let Go (Love),” “My Lovin,” and “Free Your Mind.”

SWV

SWV is one of the best-selling girl groups of not just the 1990s but of all time. The iconic trio is made up of singers Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. The group was initially formed in 1988 as a gospel group before transitioning into R&B. SWV’s debut album, It’s About Time, was released in 1992 and was a major success. It included the hit single “Weak,” which has become one of their signature songs. The single also reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks. Other hits of theirs include “I’m So Into You,” “You’re the One,” and “Right Here (Human Nature Remix).”

Blaque

Blaque was one of the notable R&B girl groups of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The trio of friends were known for their energetic style and fusion of R&B and Hip Hop. The group was formed in the late 1990s and consisted of members Shamari Fears, Brandi Williams, and Natina Reed. Their self-titled debut studio album was released in 1999 and was a commercial success. Soon after its release, the album was certified Platinum. Their two biggest hits are “808” and “Bring It All to Me,” which both charted within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the trio ventured into acting, starring in the cult classic cheerleading film Bring It On alongside Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst.

Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child took over the 1990s and beyond and has become one of the most recognizable girl groups of all time. Furthermore, their contributions to R&B and pop music and their unique fashion have made them both musical and fashion icons. The group officially kicked off in 1997 after being signed to Columbia Records, but the girls were performing long before then. The original lineup included Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. However, they’ve become more known as a trio over the years, with Michelle Williams joining Beyoncé and Kelly. Destiny’s Child achieved significant critical and commercial success, birthing the solo careers of its three members. They are often regarded as one of history's most iconic and successful girl groups. The famous trio continues to perform together occasionally, and the fans clamor for a reunion.

TLC

TLC’s incredible rise to fame is undoubtedly one for the books. A timelessly relevant force in the music industry, they became known for their unique style, groundbreaking music, and empowering messages. The group was formed in 1990 and consisted of three members: Tion “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. TLC’s music blended R&B, Hip Hop, and pop elements. They’re also known for their pioneering sound, incorporating rap segments, unconventional song structures, and socially conscious lyrics. Lisa Lopes unfortunately passed away in 2002, and the remaining two members have continued TLC as a duo. TLC is one of the best-selling girl groups that debuted in the 1990s, with over 23 million album sales.

