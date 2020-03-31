Girl Groups
- MusicWhat Is En Vogue's Best-Selling Song?The iconic R&B group delivered many timeless songs in the '90s.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWho Is D'Nerro? Nelly's New Girl GroupMeet the rising stars of Nelly’s label Derrty Ent. By Demi Phillips
- MusicIrish Grinstead: Remembering The R&B Queen Of 702Illuminate the artistry of Irish Grinstead: 702, the unforgettable hits that defined an era, & a legacy that lingers in R&B.By Erika Marie
- Music7 Biggest Girl Groups Of The 2000sBy the 2000s, girl groups expanded on the successful formula that made the music act a huge success in the '90s.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Biggest R&B Girl Groups Of The 1990sThe great resurgence of girl groups in the 2020s are a testament to the influence of these 1990s icons. By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Celebrities Who Started In Girl GroupsFrom Missy Elliott to Diana Ross and Beyonce, here are seven celebrities who got their starts as members of girl groups. By Demi Phillips
- SongsFLO's Most Streamed SongsFLO's top streaming songs are compiled, listed, ranked and reviewed in anticipation of their new upcoming single. By Paul Barnes
- MusicLeToya Luckett Answers Why We Don't See Many Girl Groups AnymoreThe former Destiny’s Child member also questioned if label budgets were to blame for the lack of girl groups today. By Jada Ojii
- MusicAlicia Keys Reveals She Was Almost In The Girl Group "Little Women"Alicia Keys shared she was slated to be in a girl group and some people believe she was speaking about 3LW (3 Little Women).By Erika Marie
- GramJermaine Dupri Names The Famed Girl Group He Regrets "Passing Up On"Jermaine Dupri has had to turn away his fair share of artists throughout his career, but he recently stated he regretted passing on this famed girl group.By Erika Marie