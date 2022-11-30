While attending the 2022 Soul Train Awards over the weekend, singer LeToya Luckett revealed her thoughts on why girl groups aren’t as prominent today. According to her, “me, myself & I” attitudes could be the reason behind the falling trend.

The singer-actress was reminded on that red carpet that Xscape would receive a Lady of Soul Award at the show. Being an original member of Destiny’s Child, she was then asked why she thought girl groups aren’t as popular today like the 1990s and 2000s.

“I think the budgets at the labels… No, I’m playing,” the Houston native joked, adding, “I think for several reasons. And I miss it.”

“It’s harder I think, too, to keep people together,” she continued. “You know, I think once people realize, ‘Oh, I have my own talent. I want to be solo,’ or whatever… It’s tough to find people that want to come together and create a beautiful experience for others, and stay together.”

On why it’s so challenging to create a lasting group, Luckett shared, “I don’t know if it’s a budget thing. I don’t know if it’s a me, myself & I moment where they just want to do their own thing and realize their own talents.”

The 41-year-old then praised her Destiny’s Child groupmates and celebrated the career paths that led them to where they are today.

Photo Credit: Brenda Chase / Getty Images



After Luckett and LaTavia Roberson left Destiny’s Child in 1999, the group added Farrah Franklin before she was replaced by Michelle Williams. Years later, Luckett would find success as a solo artist with her 2006 hit “Torn.” She went on to release three studio albums.

Since then, the mother of two proved to be a multifaceted entertainer by breaking into acting. Luckett has starred in several television shows and films, including Greenleaf and VH1’s Single Ladies.

She was also a regular cast member of the reality series T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, where she detailed family life with her now ex-husband Tommicus Walker.

