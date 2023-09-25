7 Biggest Girl Groups Of The 2000s

During the 2000s, girl groups continued the legacy of their predecessors from the ‘90s. They built upon the success and style of their predecessors while adding their own unique flavor. Additionally, a few girl groups were crossover successes from the ‘90s era. For example, acts like Destiny’s Child rose to fame in the '90s but stepped into greater levels of success in the 2000s.

Specifically, many notable girl groups of the '00s continued to showcase diversity within R&B. They represented a range of backgrounds and voices and began to incorporate more music genres into their work. As a result, this helped broaden the representation of women in the music industry. Overall, the 2000s were a successful decade for several R&B girl groups and saw them rise to fame and prominence.

Cherish

Cherish is an R&B girl group that initially consisted of four sisters: Farrah, Neosha, Fallon, and Felisha King. The quartet was known for their contemporary R&B sound, featuring smooth harmonies and sultry vocals. Cherish first rose to prominence in 2003 after being featured on a track with rapper Da Brat. The song “In Love wit Chu” achieved considerable chart success and helped showcase the sisters’ talents. Their debut studio album, Unappreciated, was released in 2006 and was followed two years after by their sophomore album, The Truth. The most successful songs in their discography are “Miss P.” ft. Da Brat, “Unappreciated,” and “Do It to It” ft. Sean Paul, which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Blaque

Blaque is one of a handful of R&B girl groups that successfully transitioned from the ‘90s to the 2000s. Although their music performed much better on the charts in the late ‘90s, they were still pretty big in the early 2000s and released a string of sleeper hits between 2000 and 2003. Like in the ‘90s, their music was known for its unique blend of R&B and Hip Hop. The trio, Shamari Fears, Natina Reed, and Brandi Williams, made one of the most formidable 2000s girl groups while they were together. Blaque’s sophomore album Blacque Out! was released in 2002 and was a moderate success. Their hit songs include “Bring It All to Me,” “Can’t Get It Back,” and “I’m Good,” among others.

Floetry

Floetry was a unique R&B duo in the 2000s known for their soulful music, spoken word, and impactful lyrics. Formed in 1997, and between then and 2005, they rose to become one of the most iconic 2000s girl groups of the decade. The duo comprises Marsha “The Songstress” Ambrosius and Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart. Together, they created timeless, soul-stirring music. While they had been performing together since 1997, their debut studio album, Floetic (2002), brought the group widespread recognition. Their sophomore album, Flo’Ology (2005), was also well-received. Some of their biggest songs are “Say Yes,” “Supastar” with Common, and “Floetic.”

3LW

3LW, meaning “3 Lil Women,” was an R&B girl group known for their youthful energy and harmonious vocals. The trio was formed in 1999 and comprises members Kiely Williams, Adrienne Bailon, and Naturi Naughton. 3LW’s music was characterized by a blend of contemporary R&B, Hip Hop, and pop elements. They released three albums between 2000 and 2003, with the first two, 3LW and A Girl Can Mack, being their most successful. While 3LW had a good run, they officially disbanded in 2007. The group is best known for their hit tracks, “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right),” “I Do (Wanna Get Close to You),” and “Playas Gon’ Play.”

Danity Kane

Danity Kane’s formation on the reality TV show Making the Band and their initial success in the mid-2000s marked them as a unique girl group of that era. The original lineup included members Aubrey O’Day, Wanita Woodgett, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard, and Aundrea Fimbres. Danity Kane gained recognition with their self-titled debut album in 2006. The project housed the hit singles: “Show Stopper” and “Ride for You.” They released their sophomore studio album, Welcome to the Dollhouse, in 2008. It was their second consecutive album to top the Billboard 200 chart and featured another hit single, “Damaged.” In May 2023, Aubrey O’Day claimed that Diddy stole their songs to hand over to bigger artists.

The Pussycat Dolls

The Pussycat Dolls were originally formed as a burlesque dance troupe in the late ‘90s. However, they later evolved into a music group and are one of the most successful girl groups ever. The most well-known lineup included Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt. A fusion of R&B, pop, and dance elements characterized the Pussycat Dolls’ music. Furthermore, they gained international recognition with their debut album, PCD, followed by another commercially successful album, Doll Domination. They have several hit songs, including “Buttons,” “Don’t Cha,” and “When I Grow Up,” among others.

Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child’s career continued well into the 2000s, solidifying their status as one of the most iconic girl groups of the 2000s and of all time. By the '00s, the group consisted of the most notable trio of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michele Williams. Following their commercially successful 1999 sophomore album, The Writing’s on the Wall, the group released their third album, Survivor, in 2001. It spawned international hits “Survivor,” “Bootylicious,” and “Emotion” among others. Additionally, it was a critical and commercial success that earned the group a Grammy Award. Their final album, Destiny Fulfilled, was also a critical and commercial success. The group’s influence extended worldwide, with their music greatly transcending cultural boundaries.

