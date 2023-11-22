7 Of The Best ’00s R&B Groups

By the 2000s, R&B groups began to dwindle, failing to achieve the incomparable heights of the 80s and 90s, while solo acts began to prosper. Nonetheless, there were many impressive acts that earned significant attention during their run. Also, a few popular R&B groups like Destiny’s Child crossed over into the 00s and still dominated the scene. With the current resurgence of R&B groups, many fans have been looking to the genre's roots. These are seven of the best R&B groups of the 00s.

Destiny’s Child

No list of R&B acts from the 90s and 00s can exist without mentioning Destiny's Child. Their final and most popular lineup included Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. However, past members, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson, remain beloved by fans and contributed to the group’s early success. Furthermore, at the peak of their fame in the late 90s/early 2000s, Destiny’s Child was responsible for several hits, including, “Say My Name,” “Bootylicious,” “Lose My Breath,” and more. The iconic group also received fourteen Grammy nominations throughout their career, winning three.

Danity Kane

Danity Kane was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records after being formed on MTV’s Making the Band. They were the first female group to have their first two albums debut at the top of the Billboard charts and sold a million copies of their first album domestically. Despite a heap of internal tensions, which caused them to disband after a few years, Danity Kane left their mark on pop and R&B with songs like ”Damaged” and ”Showstopper.”

Blue

Blue is an English quartet that was formed in 2000 after two of its members, Lee Ryan and Antony Costa, were chosen for a group by Simon Cowell. That group ultimately failed to reach widespread success.

One of their first singles, ”Too Close,” peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart. Furthermore, their first three albums were all chart-toppers. While English bands stuck to the Britpop formula, Blue brought a refreshing sound by infusing their music with a healthy dose of R&B alive in the first half of the 00s.

The rapping duo, Diamond and Spectacular Smith, formed Pretty Ricky, with Corey Mathis as a third rapper, and Marcus Cooper providing the vocals. Their first two albums were certified Gold, while their best-known single, ”Grind With Me,” went platinum. Towards the end of the 00s, their lead vocalist, Pleasure P departed, marking the beginning of the end for the R&B and Hip Hop group.

Floetry

English R&B duo Floetry made waves in the late 90s and early 00s with their poetic lyrics and soothing voices. Comprising Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart, Floetry began by adding spoken word poetry to musical pieces. They soon realized they could move people with their talents and formed a group. They found success after moving to the US, where they wrote for other artists and began releasing their music. Their singles “Floetic” and “Say Yes” earned them four Grammy nominations. Their fifth nod was for their hit single “Supastar” off their second studio album, Flo’Ology.

B2K

Boys of the New Millenium, shortened to B2K, comprised of Omarion, Raz-B, J-Boog, and Lil’ Fizz. The group’s self-titled debut album was an instant hit, placing them on the Billboard 200 chart’s second spot. They also dipped their toes in the film industry, starring in You Got Served. Overall, they won three BET awards in their career and received multiple nominations for others.

3LW

3 Lil’ Women, aka 3LW, were a trio of talented young girls. The R&B girl group rose to fame in the 00s, releasing three albums, including their eponymous debut. The three members of the group, Adrienne Bailon, Naturi Naughton, and Kiely Williams eventually achieved success even after the group’s disbandment. 3LW is best known for their hit singles, “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right),” and “Playas Gon’ Play.”

