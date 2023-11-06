7 Rappers Who Are Scorpios

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the Zodiac and is associated with those born between October 23 and November 21. Quite a few Hip Hop and R&B stars share the Scorpio zodiac sign. Overall, they are best known for being determined, passionate, intense, observant, loyal, and resourceful. It is no wonder that many Scorpio rappers, such as P. Diddy and Drake, demonstrate some of these features.

Furthermore, artists with this sign tend to be strategic and mysterious. As a result, we see Scorpio rappers put a lot of work into creating cohesive bodies of music. Sometimes, they may also have bars whose real meaning fans may not be able to decipher. Their passion, coupled with their resourcefulness and ability to see things through, explains why we have so many successful scorpio rappers. To celebrate the season, here’s a list of the Scorpio Hip Hop stars who have entertained us with their talent and drive.

Drake (October 24, 1986)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Despite a lot of controversy around his style, Drake remains one of the most influential figures in rap music and pop music in general. Since breaking into the mainstream in 2009, he has remained relevant, and regularly tops charts around the globe. His consistency can be seen as a reflection of that signature Scorpio dedication and passion, and he’s already passing the rap bug down to his son, Adonis. Arguably the most popular Scorpio rapper in the world right now, Drake seems proud of his sign and has not hesitated to infuse it into his art and music. His 2018 album, Scorpion, points towards the star sign. In 2012, he also founded October’s Very Own (OVO), a record label with a name that has visible ties to his birth month.

Future (November 20, 1983)

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: Rapper Future attends Basketball Takeover Party at The Dome Atlanta on March 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams /Wireimage)

Future is one of the most popular rappers in the world, with or without the Scorpio sign. However, being a Scorpio is perhaps one of the things that fuels his synergy with Drake. Both rappers have one collaborative album and many songs together, including “Wait For You” with Tems, which won the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Future’s achievements as a rapper are another indicator of that Scorpio grind. He has 2 Billboard No. 1 songs, 2 Grammys, and about 95 million RIAA-certified units. The Atlanta-born rapper has also influenced many up-and-coming rap and trap artists, especially with his unique auto-tune and mumble rap sound.

Read More: Hip-Hop Artists By Zodiac Signs

ScHoolboy Q (October 26, 1986)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Schoolboy Q performs during the Wonderfront Music & Arts festival at Seaport Village on November 20, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Schoolboy Q is one of the notable names in the world of conscious rap. After signing to Top Dawg Entertainment in 2009, he released his first studio album in 2012. Since then, he has created a name for himself with his dark, gritty style, and energetic rapping. His third studio album, Oxymoron, earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. While Schoolboy Q is a widely acclaimed musician, he hardly makes music in relation to his star sign. Instead, he focuses on personal struggles and deep, intense lyrics. But then again, this is not a surprise for fans of Scorpio rappers- they are known for being deeply intense and emotionally driven.

Eve (November 10, 1978)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Eve attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Known for rap bangers like “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and “Gangsta Lovin’,” Eve rose to fame in 1999. The commercially successful Scorpio rapper was the third woman to reach No. 1 on Billboard 200, a feat she accomplished with her debut album. Eve is yet another one of several Scorpio rappers who is proud of her Zodiac sign. In 2001, she released her second studio album, which she titled “Scorpion,” a nod to her sign. The Grammy-award-winning artist went on to release two other studio albums, but has since moved on to other ventures. She showed her acting prowess in movies like Barbershop and the TV series, Queens.

Diddy (November 4, 1969)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 27: Rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs performs onstage during Power 105.1's "Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover" at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, or just Diddy, is an example of an accomplished rapper who exudes that Scorpio resourcefulness. The Hip Hop legend rose to fame in 1997 after his debut single reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since then, he has built a successful career, not only as a rapper but also as a businessman and entrepreneur. Diddy has also inspired a lot of other successful names in Hip Hop and R&B. An acclaimed producer, he has also produced some amazing music for a number of his fellow A-list acts, and lesser-known names. Today, P. Diddy is a force to be reckoned with in Hip Hop, and an icon in every sense of the word.

Read More: Yung Miami Tells JT Why Scorpio Is Her Favourite Zodiac Sign To Date

French Montana (November 9, 1984)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: French Montana seen out and about in Manhattan on December 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Karim Kharbouch, known better by his stage name, French Montana, has a laid-back, confident style. With bangers like “Unforgettable” and “Famous” under his belt, French Montana has definitely left his mark in the rap scene. There also seems to be a number of situations where Scorpio rappers are closely linked to one another. For example, a breakthrough in French Montana’s career was releasing his debut album through P. Diddy’s record label, Bad Boy Records. One of the most popular rappers of the 2010s, the Moroccan-American has collaborated with many other top acts, including Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne.

Tyga (November 19, 1989)

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: Tyga wears sunglasses, a white t-shirt, a purple blazer jacket, outside Berluti, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Tyga is well known for hits like “Taste” and “Sunshine.” He rose to fame after signing to Young Money Entertainment and was featured on many hit singles, such as “Bedrock.” Since then, he has become one of the famous faces out of the label. Tyga’s catchy tunes and braggadocious lyrics are what make him special, and he does not hesitate to employ these elements in songs like “Ice Cream Man” and “Rack City.”

[via] [via]