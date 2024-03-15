Regina King Opens Up About Her Son's Suicide

Regina King has said she has come to terms with her son's 2022 suicide. "I respect and understand that he didn't want to be here anymore. And that's a hard thing for other people to receive, because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian's journey," King told Good Morning America. However, she also noted that his death would always be with her. "I know that I share this grief with everyone, but no one else is Ian's mom. Only me. And so it's mine, and the sadness will never go away. It'll always be with me. And I think I saw somewhere, 'The sadness is a reminder of how much he means to me,' you know? Happy sorrow."

King's son, Ian, killed himself in 2022. He had struggled with depression for many years. "Of all the things that we had gone through with therapy, psychiatrists, and programs, and Ian was like, 'I'm tired of talking, Mom,'" King reflected. The interview, which is King's first major discussion of Ian's death, has been met with an outpouring of love from fans.

Elsewhere, John Wall has revealed that he "put a gun to his head" on two separate occasions while battling depression. However, the former NBA star revealed that it was the thought of his two sons that prevented him from pulling the trigger. Wall told the story in order to highlight the seriousness of mental health struggles and to encourage anyone going through the same thing to seek help.

Wall was a mainstay of the Wizards for a decade after the team drafted him first overall in 2010. However, the Wizards being the Wizards, the team never succeeded in building a team around Wall despite his star power. The team made four postseason trips in ten years despite Wall blossoming into a five-time All-Star. Wall was dealt to Houston for Russell Westbrook. However, Wall has been out of the NBA since the 2023 offseason.

