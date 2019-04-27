regina king
- Pop CultureRegina King Opens Up About Her Son's SuicideKing said she understands why her son took his own life.ByBen Mock1347 Views
- Pop CultureRegina King Honors An Icon In Netflix's "Shirley": TeaserThe Oscar-winning actress stars as Shirley Chisholm in the riveting biopic about the first Black woman elected to U.S. Congress.ByErika Marie311 Views
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett Wins 1st Oscar, Kisses Regina King In CelebrationAngela Bassett took home an honorary Oscar on Tuesday night.ByCole Blake8.3K Views
- Pop CultureRegina King Returns To The Red Carpet For The First Time Since Her Son's DeathKing wore a stunning white sleeveless dress for her return.ByHayley Hynes3.4K Views
- TVRegina King Says Janet Jackson Had "Chemistry" With Tupac During "Poetic Justice" FilmingJanet and Pac may not have just been love interests in the movie.ByThomas Galindo6.7K Views
- Pop CultureVivica A. Fox Gives An Update On Regina King, Says "She's Okay... It's Just Hard""I was with Regina last night, she's okay," Fox told her co-hosts on an episode of "Cocktails with Queens."ByHayley Hynes7.7K Views
- Pop CultureRegina King Shares That Her Son Ian Alexander Has Passed Away By Suicide: ReportThe actress issued a public statement regarding the loss of her only child.ByErika Marie38.5K Views
- TVRegina King, Tom Holland, Kevin Hart, John Cena & More Read Mean Tweets On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”“Regina King is too muscular,” one person wrote. “She liable to pull a d*ck out.”ByHayley Hynes3.4K Views
- MoviesIdris EIba, Regina King & LaKeith Stanfield Star In “The Harder They Fall” Trailer“The Harder They Fall” will hit select theaters and Netflix this fall.ByKevin Goddard1.9K Views
- Pop CultureHollywood Walk Of Fame 2022 Class: Nipsey Hussle, Ashanti, DJ Khaled & MoreDozens of entertainers will add their names to the famous Los Angeles landmark.ByErika Marie2.3K Views
- Pop CultureRegina King Responds To Rumors She's Directing The New 'Superman' RebootThe multi-hyphenate seemed just as surprised about the rumors as everyone else. ByMadusa S.1153 Views
- MoviesRegina King Reflects On Derek Chauvin Verdict During Oscars SpeechRegina King spoke about Derek Chauvin's trial during her opening speech at the Oscars.ByCole Blake1.6K Views
- MoviesIce Cube Reminisces On "Boyz N The Hood" Days: "John [Singleton] Was Brilliant"Ice Cube took a walk down memory lane when he recently tweeted a throwback photo of his days on the set of "Boyz n the Hood."ByErika Marie1.6K Views
- MoviesTiffany Haddish Says Studio Rejected "Girls Trip 2," Cast Is Writing Script AnywayTiffany Haddish & her "Girls Trip" co-stars have joined together on video calls to collectively write a sequel to their hit film.ByErika Marie3.9K Views
- Pop CultureBrad Pitt & Regina King's Oscars Kiss Has Fans Wanting MorePeople are really shipping this pair.ByAlex Zidel14.5K Views
- Pop CultureJohn Witherspoon's Funeral Ceremony Included Ice Cube, Regina King, Bill BellamyThe comedian's famous friends remembered him with both laughs and tears.ByErika Marie29.2K Views
- TVHBO Releases New Trailer For Upcoming "Watchmen" SeriesHBO's take on "Watchmen" is almost here.ByCole Blake1.9K Views
- TVRegina King Stars In "Watchmen" TV Series Trailer: WatchRegina leads the latest comic book seriesByKarlton Jahmal1252 Views
- EntertainmentHBO Delivers Debut Trailer For "Watchmen" Television SpinoffDamon Lindelof gives himself carte blanche in the "Watchmen" trailer for his TV adaptation of the graphic novel.ByDevin Ch941 Views
- EntertainmentRegina King Inks Multi-Year Netflix DealBlack girl magic. ByChantilly Post1181 Views
- MusicRapper Who Inspired The "For The D" Challenge Arrested For Putting Child In A LyftShe wanted the driver to take her son to school.ByErika Marie17.4K Views