Joe Biden Admits He Contemplated Suicide Following The Death Of His First Wife & Infant Daughter

President Biden Holds News Conference After Summit with Chinese President Xi In San Francisco
WOODSIDE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a news conference at the Filoli Estate on November 15, 2023 in Woodside, California. The news conference follows a meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week, their first since meeting at the Indonesian island resort of Bali in November 2022. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Joe Biden opened up about his personal life during an interview with Howard Stern today.

Earlier today, U.S. President Joe Biden sat down with Howard Stern for a live interview at his NYC studio. The unexpected discussion saw the duo delve into Biden's presidency, and even some intimate aspects of his personal life. At one point in the interview, for example, he revealed that he'd previously contemplated suicide. Biden says that the tragic 1972 car accident that claimed the lives of his first wife Neilia and their infant daughter Naomi left him overcome with grief.

Aside from considering taking his own life, Biden admits that the pain of the loss also caused him to consider drinking alcohol, despite him never drinking it prior. “I used to sit there and just think I’m going to take out a bottle of scotch,” he recalled. “I’m going to just drink it and get drunk.”

Joe Biden Opens Up About His Personal Life During Howard Stern Interview

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica in the Oval Office of the White House August 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden and Robles were expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues during the meeting. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“I just thought about it, you don’t need to be cr*zy to commit suicide. If you’ve been to the top of the mountain, you think it’s never going to be there again," Biden explained. “I thought, “Let me just go to the Delaware Memorial [Bridge] and jump.'” Fortunately, he was able to overcome those thoughts, and has gone on to lead a fulfilling life, marrying again and welcoming three more children in the years following Neilia and Naomi's deaths.

He encourages those battling similar thoughts to seek professional help such as therapy. What do you think of Joe Biden opening up about his personal life and struggles during his recent interview with Howard Stern? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

