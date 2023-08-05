Joe Rogan Slams Joe Biden, Says There’s “Undeniable Evidence” of “Corruption”

Joe Rogan slammed President Joe Biden while discussing politics with author Patrick Bet-David during a recent episode of his podcast. Rogan labeled the current president “corrupt” and described him as a “goof.”

“Whether you like Trump or not, whether you think he’s corrupt or not, that’s a human being. You know what that guy is,” he said. “Joe Biden has been a goof his whole fucking career. He has always been a goof. He has been caught lying so many times, he is so full of shit. There is so much evidence that he is corrupt.”

Joe Biden At The White House

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: US Vice-President Joe Biden looks on during a bilateral meeting between President Obama and President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine in the Oval Office of the White House September 18, 2014 in Washington, DC. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting to discuss a strategic aid package for Ukraine for its battle with pro Russian separatists. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

From there, Rogan claimed that there is “undeniable evidence” of Biden’s “corruption.” In doing so, he cited “the stuff with him and his son.” He further referred to Devon Archer, “who just testified he was business partners with Hunter who talked about all the different things that Joe was involved with.” “It’s fucking undeniable,” Rogan continued, before accusing the mainstream media of ignoring the alleged corruption. “The fact that mainstream news is ignoring this except for right-wing media is fucking cr*zy.” Check out Rogan’s full comments on Biden below.

Joe Rogan On Joe Biden’s Presidency

The discussion with Patrick Bet-David isn’t the first time Rogan has criticized the President for being “corrupt.” Back in June, the podcaster made similar accusations. “All the fucking stuff with his son and the ties to Ukraine and China and the money. The family, they got paid millions of dollars and everyone was trying to obscure it because, ‘Well, better than Trump. Better than Trump,'” he said at the time.

