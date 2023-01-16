After condemning Donald Trump for the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence last year, President Joe Biden has found himself in the midst of a similar scandal. Over the weekend, the politician’s lawyers and legal aides found top-secret papers in his Delaware home and DC think tank.

In response to the backlash, the Pennsylvania native told reporters, “People know I take classified documents and classified material seriously. I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”

As Daily Mail reports, Biden’s team believes he’ll be totally clear of any criminality in the matter. Still, the scandal remains a hot topic of discussion in the news cycle – specifically on The Joe Rogan Experience. In his latest episode, the controversial host` speculates that the whole thing could’ve been an inside job.

“If I had to guess – they’re trying to get rid of him,” the Fear Factor alum tells co-hosts and comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis. In response, the former says, “It’s crazy. [Biden is] getting jammed up on like manila folders when he was like kissing 12-year-old girls on camera,” referencing the 80-year-old’s questionable past behaviour.

Rogan keeps the conversation to the issue at hand, saying again, “I don’t know jack shit about politics. But if I had to guess – they’re trying to get rid of him.”

US President Joe Biden waits to meet Prince William, Prince of Wales at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage)

“If all of a sudden they’re – his own aides are sending these – instead of like taking these classified documents, which you have located and go, ‘Well, let’s not do that again’ and f*cking locking them up somewhere,” the host went on.

The trio then joked about the 2020 election scandal regarding “Russian disinformation” and Hunter Biden’s laptop. “I mean everyone said this a million times with like the news. If that was flip-flopped, if it was, you know, Trump’s kid, that would’ve been all over,'” McCusker pointed out.

“It would’ve been like, this is the fate of our democracy…blah, blah, blah,” the guest added. In conclusion, Rogan agreed, “And the media would’ve gone right along with it.”

Listen to the full episode below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]