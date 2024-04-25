50 Cent Thinks Joe Biden's Tax Increase Proposals Are "Not It"

50 Cent's been a pretty vocal critic of President Joe Biden for a while now, and this certainly isn't changing the mogul's mind.

50 Cent has never been that much of a fan of President Joe Biden, something that he makes very clear through his many social media posts on his proposals, actions, etc. Moreover, the most recent example of this phenomenon has to do with No. 46's budget proposition for the 2025 fiscal year, pushing for an increase to 44.6% in capital gains taxes for individuals with over $1 million in taxable income and over $400,000 in investment earnings. It looks like this falls in Fif's wildly successful tax bracket, as he took to Instagram on Thursday (April 25) to share a Wealth report on the matter. According to the publication, this would be the biggest capital gains tax rate in over 100 years in the U.S. with the goal of equalizing taxing for investment income and wage income.

"COME ON NOW JOE, THINK OF SOMETHING ELSE THIS IS NOT IT!" 50 Cent captioned his repost of this Wealth report. While hip-hop has never been the end-all, be-all for solid political opinions on either side of the aisle, there have been plenty of mixed rap reactions to many of Joe Biden's actions and moves as the nation's president. For one, GloRilla seemingly dodged endorsing him outright despite her White House visit. It's a moment that went both ways by metaphorically extending her hand out for a greeting rather than going in for the full hug.

50 Cent Reacts To Joe Biden's Proposed Tax Increases

Meanwhile, there is one recent development outside of politics that 50 Cent definitely endorses: Gucci Mane's diss track against Diddy, "TakeDat." For those unaware, Fif has spent a bulk of his time on social media attacking the Bad Boy mogul amid the wave of allegations against him concerning multiple sex crimes. As such, it's no surprise that a lyrical takedown of him, albeit a tongue-in-cheek and mostly extravagant one, would excite him. Is there a remix on the way?

Jokes aside, what do you think about this proposed tax increase? What about other recent moves in politics, such as the TikTok ban? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on 50 Cent and President Joe Biden.

