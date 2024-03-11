Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's Stutter From State Of The Union Address

Donald Trump pulled no punches on Joe Biden.

BYCole Blake
UFC 299: Yan v Song

Donald Trump trolled Joe Biden for stuttering during his State of the Union address at a campaign rally in Georgia on Saturday. “‘I’m gonna bring the country tuh-tuh-tuh-together,’” Trump said on stage, mimicking the president. He previously made a similar impression at a rally in Iowa in January.

Trump also called for unity of a different kind with his speech. “But if you’re a disillusioned Democrat, of which there are many today I extend an open hand, an open invitation, and I ask you to join us on the noble quest of saving our country,” he declared. “Saving our country! Together, we will turn the page forever on the miserable nightmare of the Biden presidency.” From there, he described Biden's State of the Union as “angry, dark, hate-filled" and called him a "threat to democracy."

Read More: Joe Biden Continues To Ride State Of The Union High, Hits Donald Trump With Attack Ad Comparing His Attitude To The KKK

Donald Trump Speaks At Campaign Rally In Georgia

ROME, GEORGIA - MARCH 09: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage a the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. Both Trump and President Joe Biden are holding campaign events on Saturday in Georgia, a critical battleground state, two days before the its primary elections. A city of about 38,000, Rome is in the heart of conservative northwest Georgia and the center of the Congressional district represented by Rep. Majorie Taylor Green (R-GA). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Biden's team shamed Trump for mocking the stuttering. His senior adviser for communications on the reelection campaign, TJ Ducklo, told The Washington Post: “Trump thinks mocking people and taking away their rights makes him look strong. But it just reveals how weak and insecure he is." Check out Trump's latest antics below.

Donald Trump Trolls Joe Biden

Biden and Trump are expected to square off in the upcoming election, making for a rematch of 2020. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Chuck D Reacts To Joe Biden's State Of The Union Address: "Pay Attention"

[Via] [Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
PBS And Chuck D Host "Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World" Special PreviewPoliticsChuck D Reacts To Joe Biden's State Of The Union Address: "Pay Attention"
President Biden Holds Campaign Event In PennsylvaniaPoliticsJoe Biden Continues To Ride State Of The Union High, Hits Donald Trump With Attack Ad Comparing His Attitude To The KKK
President Biden Delivers State Of The Union AddressPoliticsJoe Biden's Energetic State Of The Union Has Republicans Pedaling Cocaine Conspiracies
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for FanaticsPoliticsJoe Biden Already Planning To Immediately Reverse Trump Policies