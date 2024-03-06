Toure Blames Rappers' Support For Donald Trump On Younger Generation's Lack Of "Political Spine"

Toure wants to know why a number of rappers have voiced their support for Donald Trump over the years. Kanye West, Lil Pump, Kodak Black, and many more artists in hip-hop have all controversially praised the former president. Toure gave his take in a video on TikTok.

“What in the Uncle Tom is going on?” he asked, as noted by AllHipHop. From there, he provided some ideas such as contrarianism, misinformation, and Trump's reputation for being strong. He added: “But in the question of rappers and Trump, we also have to account for this. Modern Hip-Hop does not really have, for the most part, the political spine that those of us who loved 80s and 90s Hip-Hop had. I don’t say this to criticize the modern generation, and I know some rappers now are political, but the assumption that Hip-Hop will be progressive and political as we saw so often in the 80s and 90s, that world doesn’t exist really.”

Lil Pump Speaks At Donald Trump Rally

US President Donald Trump invites rapper Lil Pump on stage during his final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 US Presidential campaign at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Trump's popularity, plenty of voices in pop culture have spoken out against him. Earlier this week, Charles Barkley threatened to punch any Black person he sees wearing a t-shirt with Trump's mugshot on it. "First of all, I’m just gonna say this: if I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mug shot, I’m gonna punch him in the face," he said on CNN while speaking with Gayle King.

Toure Gives His Take On Donald Trump

I agree with everything he said. SMH what the fuck is wrong with us?! pic.twitter.com/4rJaEHOMxS — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 6, 2024

Check out Toure's take on the support for Trump in hip-hop above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Toure on HotNewHipHop.

