Joe Biden Continues To Ride State Of The Union High, Hits Donald Trump With Attack Ad Comparing His Attitude To The KKK

Joe Biden will pull no punches as he comes out of an energetic and impassioned State of the Union address. A day after the annual speech, Biden dropped an attack ad against Donald Trump. The air is set to Biden's speech and weaves images of both Donald Trump and the KKK into segments about those trying to "divide the nation" and "drag America back into the past". The images of Trump and the KKK are contrasted by images of Martin Luther King and other civil rights leaders.

Furthermore, Biden-Trump II is the expected matchup for this year's Presidential election. Trump's final rival for the GOP nomination, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, withdrew after being shellacked on Super Tuesday. However, the only thing that could stand between Trump and a place on the national ballot is a conviction in any of the numerous trials he is currently facing.

Donald Trump Issues Unhinged Response To Joe Biden's State Of The Union

Trump is yet to respond to the new ad. However, he had plenty to say about the address itself. ”That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country! He wants our Country to be flooded with Migrants," Trump ranted. Biden had taken shots at Trump over the January 6 insurrection. However, he also announced plans to bring aid to Gaza and promised to restore Roe v. Wade.

Furthermore, Trump took aim at Mark Zuckerberg. ”If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!” Trump claimed. The former President, who is currently the presumptive Republican nominee for November's election, certainly made a choice by invoking electoral fraud. Trump is currently facing multiple legal cases surrounding his attempts to interfere with the 2020 election.

