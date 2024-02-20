Vince Staples Recalls Rough Acting Journey Before Releasing Now-Acclaimed Netflix Series

Vince Staples has succeeded a lot in his life. His rap career is one of the best from the West Coast as he is always bringing fun and forward-thinking ideas to the forefront. However, getting to where he is now is no easy task. He would know that more than most people. Which is why in his most recent interview with the legendary Sway, he never seemed phased when it came to the rough patches he overcame to make it in acting. For those who do not know, the Long Beach native recently released his debut show on Netflix called The Vince Staples Show. It has gotten many rave reviews, but Vince Staples acting chops were not always up to snuff.

According to HipHopDX, the multi-talent got very honest and open about his struggles pitching the show, as well as honing his acting skills. "We auditioned probably every other week for three, four years, we didn’t get one call back," Staples shared. "Everyone s***" on the ideas and were offering to place his music in other productions they were working on instead. On top of the difficulties finding any takers for the series, Staples was not getting favorable feedback on his acting chops.

Vince Staples Had To Work Hard To Release His Debut Show

With encouragement from the people working on the TV program, Vince did nothing but grind. In the interview, he mentioned how he would arrive extra early to the writers' room nearly every day of the week, leave around six in the evening, then take improv classes. It is a truly inspirational journey that Vince took to get to where he is with acting. It could be safe to say that his undying passion to never give up on music led him to continue to find a path in acting as well.

