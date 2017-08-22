failed
- TVVince Staples Recalls Rough Acting Journey Before Releasing Now-Acclaimed Netflix SeriesIt has been an arduous road for Vince, but all that hard work paid dividends. By Zachary Horvath
- ViralDDG Addresses "Failed Rapper" & Other Criticisms In New YouTube VlogThe YouTuber-turned-MC said he's in his peace mode and addressed his comments about his partner Halle Bailey.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Reportedly Wanted In FloridaAccording to a TMZ report, the rapper failed a drug test and violated bail conditions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVKim Kardashian Failed The Baby Bar ExamThe star has failed to follow in her father’s footsteps — at least, as of now.By Taya Coates
- SportsLil Yachty Hopes To Form The Wu-Tang Clan 2.0 With "Bout 8 Yung Fly N----z"Lil Yachty isn't going to let old mistakes get in the way of his Wu-Tang ambitions.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug Reportedly Released From JailYoung Thug has been ordered to take drug tests twice a week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAretha Franklin's Eulogy Was Offensive & "Distasteful" According To FamilyThe Pastor said "black lives do not matter" during the eulogy.By Zaynab
- SportsLandon Donovan Catches Heat From U.S. Soccer For Pro-Mexico World Cup AdsLandon Donovan urges the U.S. soccer establishment to be more progressive.By Devin Ch
- SportsJon Jones Stripped Of UFC Title After Failing Another Drug TestJon Jones has reportedly been stripped of his UFC title after failing yet another drug test.By Kevin Goddard