T.I. Keeps It Real With Wannabe Rapper Looking For Him To Change Her Life: Watch

The music industry is one of the most cutthroat industries in the world without a doubt. There are plenty of one-hit wonders that have come and gone, as well as some who work hard, but can never seem to break through. Then, there are the handful that truly made it and reached heights that many aspire to reach. One of Southern hip-hop's icons, T.I. is a prime example of someone who has accomplished a lot, but also transformed a genre with their influence. One rapper looking reach the level that T.I. has, Trapicana, attempted to put herself out there and audition for his Grand Hustle label.

According to AllHipHop, Trapicana was looking for T.I. to change her life with this street tryout, but it did not go according to plan. The hopeful femcee posted the interaction between them on her Instagram and in it, she really tried to convince him. She kept rapping even after T.I. interjected and you can tell that she is giving this her all. But, instead of totally blowing Trapicana off, the Atlanta mogul offered up some great advice.

Trapicana Really Wanted T.I. To Change Her Life

T.I. started off by saying, "Let me tell you something. Stop running up to n****s think they gone change your life. Ain’t nobody gone change your life but you," he stated. Trapicana was then met with a "Hell naw," after she asked again if he would change her fortunes. "I’m helping you by telling you don’t look for a n**** like me to change your life. You got everything you need already. It’s in you, don’t look to me." After a couple more futile attempts, they eventually embraced and Trapicana told him, "Appreciate it. I needed that talk."

