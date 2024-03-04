T.I. Speaks On Younger Generation Of Hip-Hop Artists

T.I. compared the proliferation of hip-hop artists from the new generation to the NBA offering anyone who knows how to pick up a basketball an invite to the league. He explained that the talent on display ranges from "exceptionally dope" to "just alright" during an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“This generation reminds me of every other generation,” he began. “You got some people who are exceptionally dope, and some people who are just alright. You know what I mean? But it’s a lot more of it to choose from now. I feel that, actually, what they’ve done with music is equivalent to if they were to open up the doors of the arena and say, ‘anybody think you can play basketball? Come on out the stands out here to the floor. Here go you a jersey, man. Get in the game.'”

T.I. Performs On The "Legendz Of The Streetz" Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: T.I. performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz tour at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, T.I. discussed Nelly and Usher purchasing ownership stakes in sports teams. While he respects it, he isn't interested in doing the same. “So many of my contemporaries — like Nelly, you know, he got a piece of Charlotte — and Usher’s got a piece of Cleveland,” he said. “You know, people be asking me, ‘Would I ever do it?’ And I don’t think I would, you know? Because I just can’t see me taking so much of my money, investing it in something, and I can’t do what the f*ck I wanna do. I just can’t imagine that. I’m gonna put my money into something where I can dictate, and I can determine, the way it’s gonna go.”

T.I. Speaks On The Younger Generation

T.I. (@Tip) speaks on the new generation of Hip-Hop 👀 pic.twitter.com/SON5zstuhJ — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) March 2, 2024

Check out a clip from T.I.'s interview with O'Neal above. Be on the lookout for further updates on T.I. on HotNewHipHop.

