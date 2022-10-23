Shaquille O’Neal has high expectations for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, saying on The Big Podcast with Shaq that anything short of winning the MVP award will be a disappointment. The comments come as the 76ers have begun their 2022 regular season 0-3.

“Yeah, but he needs to look like it, he needs to walk like it, talk like it, act like it, and play like it,” O’Neal said. “Listen, we know you can shoot the jumper, but when you got a guy small on you, you got to take advantage. Like, when you’re seven foot, and you’re further away from the basket, ok, if the shot goes in, it’s cool, but the percentages of it going all the time, it’s not going to be high. If you’re closer to the basket, you could double your percentage, it’s easy.”

O’Neal estimates that Embiid will average 25 to 26 points per game, but argues that if he can get down low, he’ll be able to add “6-8 extra points, and then, if you’re averaged 34, 35.”

“But hey, hopefully he picks it up,” O’Neal added. “Cause if I was playing, and I got beat two years in a row, I’m coming in the third year like, ‘Ok, y’all don’t think I’m MVP? Watch this.’ So, if he doesn’t get unanimous MVP, I’ll be disappointed.”

Steph Curry is the only player in NBA history to win the MVP award by unanimous selection, having done so in 2015-16.

The 76ers’ next chance to improve on their 0-3 record will come against the Pacers on Monday.

