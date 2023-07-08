Drake’s Wednesday and Thursday (July 5 and 6) shows at Chicago’s United Center held no shortage of special moments. For example, people went wild over his jab at Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” his holographic self, and many more occurrences. However, he didn’t keep all the fun in the Windy City for himself on stage, but rather enjoyed his time there in much more low-key ways. Moreover, a picture surfaced of Drizzy spending some time with Chance The Rapper during what looks like a DJ set with the caption “For all the dogs.” We don’t know for sure if the OVO mogul is on the boards, but hearing a set from him would be quite the experience.

In addition, maybe these smaller moments are the kind that informs his reflections on his career. Furthermore, Drake recently did so during these shows, specifically in relation to the early Young Money days. With over a dozen projects to his name, astounding commercial success, and ramped-up superstardom, he’s definitely come a long way. What’s more is that the Canadian MC and singer still remembers those times, and it apparently still shocks him that he made it this far- and probably has farther to go.

Drake & Chance The Rapper In The Windy City

“I drove down the ramp [of the United Center],” Drake began as he walked in circles onstage. “And I had this memory. I actually texted Lil Wayne about this earlier, I had this memory. And I don’t know which one of you was there, but I had this memory. I was standing at the top of the rim for a Lil Wayne show. It was me, Mack Maine, Nicki [Minaj], and, like, a couple of other people. We were just standing there with all the Lil Wayne fans hoping that somebody would notice us. Hoping that somebody would take a picture with us. And they came to my dressing room today and they told me that there’s 19,000 people here to see lil’ ol’ Drake.”

The 6 God’s Come A Long Way

Meanwhile, another insight the 36-year-old gave us is that he loves to drop new music all the time. It’s not a business thing for him, and he can’t understand why people go away for years before releasing another album. Many interpreted this as a Kendrick Lamar diss, but considering how long that Cold War narrative’s been pushed, it might just be a coincidence. Regardless, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

