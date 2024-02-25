Cardi B Fans Spread "Missing" Poster Of The Rapper Around, Album Rollout Rumors Swirl

The Bardi Gang wants to know where Cardi B is, and they went so hard in their search that some fans think it's actually a calculated new album rollout. Moreover, a Stan account on Twitter shared a "missing" poster for her around Saturday (February 24) including her age, description, height, etc., and asked fans to spread the word. Miami fans started printing out these images of the Bronx rapper's "missing" poster around the city, and according to XXL, similar situations popped up in Mexico, Paris, and New York City. While the poster says she went missing on January 1, fans know that her last very public outing was a Valentine's Day date with Offset.

Furthermore, a lot of folks interpreted this date as a sign that the two are getting back together following a whole lot of ups and downs. In fact, a lot of readers probably remember when we thought they were done for good a couple of... months? Years ago? Both are probably true. Jokes aside, they're in a seemingly very supportive mode right now, and in a way that actually relates to this "missing" poster. Offset recently previewed Cardi B's new album and asked her to drop it already, so maybe we're very, very close.

Cardi B "Missing" Poster Goes Around Thanks To Fans Wanting An Album Rollout

After all, back when she was promoting "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion, she told the media that she's expecting a first-quarter drop in 2024. Things can change rapidly, of course, but the Bardi Gang is holding out hope that the 31-year-old will finally follow up on her six-year promise. Cardi B has the potential to make a massive splash with another project, and there's a lot of pressure on her to impress and succeed. But with so much fan excitement behind it, we can't envision this not being a huge moment for hip-hop in 2024.

Meanwhile, another aspect that gives credence to this prediction is her and Latto's "Put It On Da Floor Again" going platinum. A lot of success is carrying over into this potential new rollout here, and it will take a lot to fully capitalize on it. We're sure that the "Get Up 10" spitter is putting all the pieces together for her full vision. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Cardi B.

