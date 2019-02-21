attackers
- CrimeAlleged 6ix9ine Attacker Has Charges DroppedA new development has surfaced in the 6ix9ine LA Fitness case.By Alexander Cole
- Crime6ix9ine Update: Alleged Attackers Arrested & ChargedThe alleged attackers were found in Palm Beach County.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyJussie Smollett Accused Of Purposely Misleading Cops By Saying Attackers Were WhiteThe city of Chicago isn't going to let Jussie Smollett run off scot-free.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Prince Explains YBN Almighty Jay Comments: "I Was Never Asking For Help"J. Prince isn't the man to mess with.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay's Attackers Arrested On Unrelated "Attempted Murder" ChargesSeveral of the NY goons who attacked Almighty Jay were arrested on "attempted murder in the aid of racketeering" charges.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Purchased Drugs Off Nigerian Brother Who He Paid To Attack HimThey've clearly known each other from time. By Chantilly Post