NBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Reveals Kidnapping Scare Was A Prank

Last weekend, NBA YoungBoy's baby mama Arcola scared her Instagram followers when she went Live from the trunk of a car. Moreover, she claimed to have been kidnapped and then let her page know that she was okay, which confused a lot of people. After all, many wondered, why would you go on Instagram Live rather than calling 911 or clarifying the situation after the fact? Regardless, we now know that this situation was apparently all a prank. New audio emerged on Sunday night (February 26) of Arcola confessing that this was a big misunderstanding and that she didn't actually call the police.

"That Carlee, or Carlae, whatever her name is, that type of s**t," YoungBoy's baby mama began. "I never called the police, that's the difference. I never got on Live and said 'Call the police,' I said 'Call my mom.' I seen the green latch. If I was really kidnapped, I would've pulled that motherf***er." "It was childish, and you do have to stop doing that type of stuff because you do have a bigger following," Arcola's friend added. "But b***hes just need to mind their f***ing business, period."

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Poses With His Kids Following Controversial Fatherhood Comments

NBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Explains Kidnapping Prank: Listen

"I do, and that's why I said I apologize," YoungBoy's former flame went on. "Those were never my intentions. I was never trying to put it like I was really, you know, kidnapped. I was never finna go along with that story." "They wanted you to keep it going with a whole a** Live," her friend expressed. "So they could call you more of a liar." "Girl, I was never finna do that," Arcola remarked. "Like I said, if you don't understand my sense of humor, that's on you. But, yeah, I do need to stop playing like that. You are absolutely correct, lesson learned from this situation. I will never play like that again.

"But stop trying to make it like I was really just trying to go on with the lie," she concluded. "I was outside for a reason, I'm not hiding. I'm not trying to make it like I really got kidnapped. Like I said, it was a prank gone wrong. Y'all blew that video up. You b***hes are liars, on my soul. You're a liar, b***h. Liar, liar, pants on fire! I was joking. Y'all wish I really got kidnapped, y'all really thought I was gonna get on there and keep lying about it. Those were never my intentions. It just so happened somebody screen-recorded it, and all these blogs just started posting it." For more news and the latest updates on NBA YoungBoy, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather Shows Love For NBA YoungBoy