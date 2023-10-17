Carlee Russell Interview With Candace Owens May Happen, Author Offers To Pay Criminal’s $18K Fine

When Carlee Russell allegedly disappeared while helping a toddler on the side of the highway back in the summer, all hell broke loose online. Extensive search efforts went toward locating the missing woman, though her loved ones were surprised to find her walking barefoot back to their house 48 hours after she was reportedly taken. What happened while Russell was missing remains largely unknown, but Candace Owens is eager to get us the answers we've been craving.

Just last week, the 25-year-old found out her fate for the kidnapping hoax, which includes paying $18K in restitution. As The Shade Room reports, we're still waiting to find out whether Russell will serve time in jail, which could be for as long as a year. When Owens heard the news about the nursing student's situation, she shared a video offering to pay the fine if Carlee indulges her with the truth about what happened during her mysterious disappearance.

"America Deserves to Know" Carlee Russell's Truth, Candace Declares

"Where was Carlee Russell for those 48 hours that she was missing?" the conservative commentator asked the camera. "We still don't know, and that's why I think about it every single day," Owens' rant continued. She then shared her plans to visit Carlee behind bars "probably, at least once a week," because she feels so attached to the story. "I need to talk to you, I need to understand where you were for 48 hours — I will give you anything!" the host implored. "Please, come on this show — we are begging!"

While Candace Owens is obviously desperate to hear Carlee Russell's side of the story, at least one person has made it clear he hopes to never speak with the young woman again. Her former boyfriend gave an interview back in September during which he addressed allegations of him seemingly using the messy situation for clout, and gave an update on where he and Russell stand at this time. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

