Carlee Russell’s Ex Shuts Down Clout Chaser Allegations, Confirms They Haven’t Been In Contact

Earlier this summer, the disappearance of Carlee Russell sent shock waves across the internet. Initially, people were concerned about the well-being of the missing Black woman, who claimed to have pulled over to the side of the road to assist a child. When Russell resurfaced at her parent’s house a few days later, however, questions began to arise about the validity of her claims. Ultimately it was discovered that there was no toddler on the highway, and then most of what Carlee shared with authorities wasn’t exactly accurate.

Now that Russell is facing criminal charges, her ex, Thomar Simmons, is sharing more of his thoughts on the situation. “I mean we had a little argument but it wasn’t nothing to kidnap yourself over,” he reflected. “I’m confused, like what happened? What made you do this? I don’t understand.” In his podcast episode, the creator also made it clear that he had nothing to do with Carlee’s scheme, and that he’s not seeking any clout from the incident.

Thomar Simmons Speaks Out in the Weeks Following Carlee Russell’s Arrest

“I was in the heat looking for my girl, bruh. Why would I do all of this for clout, bruh?” Simmons asked. “It really traumatized me,” he also noted. Interestingly, it wasn’t long after Russell and her man went their separate ways that he was put on blast for hosting a club event in hopes of connecting with a new woman to help heal his heart. Unfortunately for Simmons, it never came to be after a lawyer allegedly advised him not to partake.

The discourse surrounding Carlee Russell’s kidnapping hoax has obviously died down in recent weeks, but still, it was one of the most noteworthy crime stories of the summer. The 25-year-old is currently awaiting her fate after bonding out of jail in late July. Revisit Carlee’s mugshot at the link below, and let us know if you think Thomar Simmons is using his ex’s situation as an opportunity to chase clout in the comments.

