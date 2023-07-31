Carlee Russell’s Ex-Boyfriend No Longer Hosting “Search & Rescue” Club Event In Hopes Of Finding Love

In terms of true crime, the wildest story to hit the news cycle this summer would be Carlee Russell. As you’ve likely heard, the troubled woman faked her own kidnapping earlier this month. This sparked plenty of debate on social media. Even celebrities chimed in on the discourse, including Yung Miami and Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold. In fact, they found themselves feuding over their opinions. Ultimately, what the world thinks about Carlee means little compared to how law enforcement sees herm especially considering she was recently arrested for her crimes.

After posting bond last week, she’s once again a free woman. However, it was previously reported that she could face as much as a $6,000 fine. In addition, Carlee is looking at up to one year in jail. It remains unclear if Russell’s intent in executing the stunt was to receive legal repercussions that might take her out of the “real world,” or if mental health was a factor. What police are also still trying to figure out is where the 25-year-old was while “missing.” Her boyfriend at the time, Thomar Simmons, spoke out candidly on Carlee’s behalf during the search for her. Nevertheless, he’s since turned his efforts toward finding new love for himself.

It was confirmed this week that Simmons was expected to host a “Search & Rescue” themed event at an Atlanta club, which would allow him to mingle with locals and perhaps find a new woman to sweep off her feet. Once promoters began sharing information on social media, hate aimed at Thomar began pouring in. Many were suggesting that he’s wrong for capitalizing off a situation that brought stress to so many – including him.

Despite the planning that’s gone into things so far, it seems the party won’t be taking place, as Russell’s ex’s attorney has advised him against moving forward with it, according to @theneighborhoodtalk. Do you think that Thomar Simmons would be out of pocket for moving forward with a Carlee Russell-themed club event, especially considering he’s using it to look for a new lover? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

