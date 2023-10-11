Carlee Russell To Pay $18K In Restitution, Found Guilty For Fake Kidnapping

Back in July, 26-year-old student Carlee Russell made headlines after her family reported her missing. She returned home only three days after her disappearance, claiming that she had been abducted. Though friends and family were overjoyed that Russell was uninjured, spectators were quick to call out some inconsistencies in her case.

Speculation that Russell's kidnapping may have been a hoax was later confirmed by her attorney. "There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023," they explained. "My client apologizes for her actions to this community, to volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

Carlee Russell Could Face Jail Time

An arrest warrant was eventually issued, and Russell turned herself in. She was then charged with two misdemeanors, making a false report to authorities and falsely reporting an incident. She appeared in court today, pleading not guilty to her charges. Judge Brad Bishop, however, found her guilty of both. She's now been ordered to pay more than $18k in restitution, on top of $831 per charge. She could also be looking at jail time, as the judge recommends a one-year sentence. According to her attorney, she plans to appeal the decision.

“We stipulated and appealed the case and the reason behind it was that they’re trying to ask for jail time, which we totally disagree with,” her attorney explained. “So, in fairness, there’s no need of having a trial here, knowing their position. So we have stipulated and appealed the case and we’ll start anew in the Bessemer circuit court.” What do you think of Carlee Russell being found guilty? Do you think the judge's decision was fair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

