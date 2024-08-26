Cam Newton's Controversial Marriage Comments Leave Jasmin Brown Unfazed

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown stepped out together.

Cam Newton stepped out with Jasmin Brown on Sunday after his controversial comments on marriage from his Funky Friday podcast with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant went viral. The remarks don't seem to have bothered Brown, who shared several videos of the two of them dancing at a bar to King George’s, "Keep On Rollin," on Instagram. Together they sang along to the lyrics: “I can’t have one woman, gotta have three. One woman just to hold me down. One woman just to lift me up. And I gotta at least have one woman on the side. That really don’t give a f**k."

While speaking with Bryant, the former NFL star revealed that he has eight children with three different women, and is hoping to have more. “A lot of people see my situation and think that I’m not high functioning,” he said before explaining that his “desire to get married" is lower than his "fear of divorce.” In turn, he's taking his time before committing to anyone for the long haul.

Cam Newton Speaks With Shannon Sharpe

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 22: Cam Newton and Shannon Sharpe speak onstage during the Nightcap Summer Sessions at Buckhead Theatre on August 22, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Bryant took issue with the remarks, instead suggesting that he's actually “very selectively active.” "You have eight kids with three different women. You are creating, procreating, and multiplying. That is not taking your time, you’re being very selectively active," she argued. "You are proactively choosing where you want to be active at and where you want to take your time. You want to take your time in having a wife because of your own fears but you will…and I say this with all respect and love…you will selfishly create broken families.”

Cam Newton & Jasmin Brown Dance Together