Apparently, Gillie Da Kid was quite the dancer back in the early 2000s. That's at least what appears to be the case in Ludacris' music video for his iconic hit, "Move B*tch." That became a topic of discussion during his and Wallo's July 27 episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game which featured Ciara.

As caught by Complex, Gillie brought up out he used to frequent a night club called Dances in his hometown of Philadelphia. That's when CiCi made the joke about him twerking in the aforementioned visual. They begin talking about it around the 21-minute mark.

The Gillie look-alike appears towards the end of the music video throwing it back on top of a bar. "He was popping it. That was him Wallo quipped adding that it was "back in the day."

"I can't believe CiCi [did] GG like that. Goddamn," Gillie said. Wallo piled on again with Ciara, "Dancing is in our family, though. That's how he was."

Gillie affirmed that it wasn't him though, replying, "Man, you know goddamn well that ain't me." But his co-host didn't let up. "You know, Atlanta do something to people," he said while adding that Gillie got "drunk" and "forgot" he did that. "

"[He] put the stank in that dance" and was a "dancing machine," Wallo quipped.

Gillie Da Kid Cam Newton Beef

Hilariously, this is not the only time Gillie has had to shut down this rumor. The outlet mentioned that a video of him surfaced interacting with a fan whose cousin thought the same.

In other news regarding the Philly native, he's been having to respond to some more heated matters. Lately, he's been beefing with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton over Eagles QB, Jalen Hurts. With the rapper and podcaster being a huge fan of the team, he holds the Super Bowl winner in high regard.

However, he's also biased at the same time. Cam, who doesn't have any allegiance to the NFC East team, doesn't think Hurts is top 10 great. This angered Gillie, influencing him to call out Cam for not winning a Lombardi Trophy.

"I seen you came at me because I said Jalen Hurts did what you couldn't do. That was when a Super Bowl. So you want to get all in your feelings? Man, shut your tight jeans wearin' a*s up, man. You had on a jersey with a bow tie, you corny a*s n****! You will never be able to fuck with Jalen Hurts, n****, you super goofy, corny a*s n****!"