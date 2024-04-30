Johnny Manziel and Jose Canseco’s Daughter Are Now Official

The Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and model Josie Canseco aren't holding anything back regarding their romance. After visiting Stagecoach together, they shared some intimate photos of their relationship. The pictures and outing confirm that the two are official items. The couple simultaneously shared photos from the country music festival they attended on their Instagram stories. In both, they were seen holding hands as Morgan Wallen was performing as the main act. The black-and-white photos of themselves dancing and cuddling during Morgan Wallen's performance on Instagram Stories made it official.

The exact start of their relationship remains a tantalizing mystery. Speculations began when Johnny was spotted in the background of one of Josie's pictures earlier this month. These whispers of a romance have continued to fuel conversations. In the weeks that followed, they dropped subtle hints, but it seems like Johnny and Josie decided it was time for the grand reveal. The status of Johnny and Josie's relationship with rapper Mike Stud, who hosted a podcast with Johnny, remains unknown, adding to the intrigue.

Johnny Manziel And Josie Canseco Make It Official

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 15: Jose Canseco and Josie Canseco pose for a photo prior to the 2024 Cactus Jack HBCU Classic Celebrity Softball Game at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, February 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Starghill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

While Johnny Manziel was previously married to Bre Tiesi and most recently dated Kenzie Werner, Josie has dated Logan Paul and Brody Jenner. Johnny Manziel is a former Heisman winner and first-round NFL draft pick. Furthermore, he flamed out of the league after being selected by the Cleveland Browns. His college career was electric, earning him the highest individual honor in the sport. Manziel recently had a Netflix documentary that explored his career and all the drama surrounding him.

Johnny has opened up about his battles with drug abuse and his bipolar disorder diagnosis. Manziel continued his career as a player, joining the Alliance of American Football League and the now-defunct Canadian Football League. Josie Canseco is the daughter of MLB great Jose Canseco. Additionally, she is an amazing model, and Love Magazine, Teen Vogue, Aeropostale, and Urban Outfitters have all highlighted her work. Summer Break, a web series, included her as well. Overall, the couple is now official. Good luck to Johnny Maziel and Josie Canseco.

