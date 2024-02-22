Johnny Manziel Apologizes To Drake

Johnny Manziel has apologized to Drake for "letting down" the rapper. “Who believes in curses like that [The Drake Curse]? That guy’s the most positive energy, great aura. Maybe he picks wrong sometimes in the people, teams or whatever it is or his bets, but that’s life, right? There is no curse. That’s to each his own, you know? If I handle my business in the proper way, I make him proud, right? Our relationship changes; so like there’s a lot of people that I let down and I truly feel like him and LeBron [James] at a point in time were people that I really really let down, you know? At that point in time [2016], I was so selfish that I was dragging everybody that was tied to me through the mud," Manziel told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

Drake was one of Manziel's biggest supporters as the Texas A&M QB looked toward the NFL. In fact, Drizzy went as far as to pen the track "Draft Day" in honor of Manziel. However, as we all know, Manziel simply wasn't cut out for the NFL. After being drafted 22nd overall by the Browns, Manziel was out of the league two seasons later, being cut after the 2015 season.

Johnny Manziel Reveals He Nearly Took His Own Life After NFL Exit

Meanwhile, Manziel bared it all in an episode of Netflix's Untold series that aired last year. "I think I was just running from problems. It was probably a $5 million bender. Direct self-sabotage, trying to burn this thing down. I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life. Spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life. Months prior, I went and bought a gun I knew I was going to use. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me," Manziel revealed.

Manziel is in a much better place now. Prior to the release of Untold: Johnny Football, he announced that he was going to return to Texas A&M. His plan was to establish "Johnny Manziel's Money Bar", a new sports bar on campus. He was able to get the project up and running before the start of A&M's football season. The season of Untold also included episodes about the infamous Urban Meyer Florida Gators as well as Jake Paul.

