Schoolboy Q album
- SongsScHoolboy Q At Peace On "Cooties" & "Love Birds" With Devin Malik & Lance SkiiiwalkerScHoolboy goes for a more mellow vibe on the fourth and fifth tracks from "BLUE LIPS." By Zachary Horvath
- UncategorizedScHoolBoy Q Reveals Why Neither Of His New Singles For "BLUE LIPS" Are On StreamingThe Cali rap star is ensuring an amazing album and lead-up. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsScHoolboy Q Gives Us Contrasting Sounds On "Blueslides" & "Back In Love"ScHoolboy teases his eagerly-awaited "BLUE LIPS" with an excellent twofer. By Zachary Horvath
- Music5 Things We Want From ScHoolboy Q's "Blue Lips"In the five years since "CrasH Talk", anticipation for ScHoolboy Q’s next album has grown immensely, setting expectations quite high.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicScHoolboy Q Announces New Album "Blue Lips": Release Date, Tracklist & ReactionsAfter almost five years of studio project silence, the TDE mainstay is finally and officially keeping his word, which fans have trusted for over a decade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original Content7 Times Rappers Spit Bars About Video GamesRap lyrics about video game have been appearing in the genre for decades. We're looking at a few from the past and the present. By Paul Barnes
- MusicScHoolboy Q Has The Time Of His Life Performing Live Version Of "Numb Numb Juice"He killed it.By hnhh
- MusicSchoolboy Q & 21 Savage's "Floating" Is This Year’s NBA Finals Official AnthemThe standout track has received its stamp of approval from the NBA.By hnhh
- MusicScHoolboy Q On Drake Being "One Of The Greats": People "Just Don't Wanna Say It"ScHoolboy Q shares a transparent opinion about Drake. By Aida C.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Announces Album Delay Following Mac Miller's Death"It just don't feel right putting out an album."By Milca P.