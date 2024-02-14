ScHoolBoy Q Reveals Why Neither Of His New Singles For "BLUE LIPS" Are On Streaming

ScHoolboy Q is one of many TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) artists dropping a full-length project in 2024. However, he is the only one we have a ton of information on. Just over a week ago, the California MC put out two singles to get fans ready for his sixth tape. They were titled "Back n Love" and "Blueslides." Both offered up some intriguing ideas for the type of direction he is aiming for. ScHoolboy Q's BLUE LIPS is due on March 1 and with the release date about two weeks away, fans are dying to hear the full thing.

When artists put out tracks, almost everyone wants them on streaming platforms right away. Unfortuantely, Q's fans have not gotten that wish. He decided to release them strictly on YouTube. "Back n Love" and "Blueslides" both have been viewed quite a bit on the video platform. However, fans are still wondering why Spotify, Apple Music, and the rest of them are not getting them.

ScHoolBoy Q Wants To Make BLUE LIPS A Memorable Release

According to AllHipHop, a fan tweeted at Q asking, "Why @ScHoolboyQ ain’t put these joints on streaming yet?" He saw it and replied, "I’m dealing directly wit tHe fans… MARCH 1st everytHing yours.. da ppl tHat care about Q deserve a rollout ✊🏾BLUELIPS." Fans could understand where he was coming from. One person wrote back, "This is true you always get on here and give us something before an album." Fans are clearly chomping at the bit, and so are we.

What are your thoughts on ScHoolboy Q's decision making for the rollout of BLUE LIPS? Out of the two songs, which one are you listening to more and why? Will this be Q's best album ever, why or why not? Is this the most exciting upcoming TDE album release this year? Who else do you want to see on the project? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your takes in the comments. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding ScHoolboy Q and BLUE LIPS. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

