ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album "Blue Lips": Release Date, Tracklist & Reactions

Well, it's finally time. After four years of teasing, a lot of hard work, and an avalanche of fan anticipation, ScHoolboy Q has finally and officially announced his next studio album: Blue Lips. Moreover, he did so through a teaser trailer that shows a group of colleagues, on car and on foot, arriving at a street alley with the project's tracklist written out on a building's wall. By visiting the TDE rapper's website, you can see a counter that lets you know exactly how long you will have to wait for this LP to drop. Fortunately, it's not a long wait at all, and fans can pre-save the full-length on their preferred streaming service, preview merch, and sign up for updates on the site, too.

Furthermore, Blue Lips will release on March 1, and the teaser indicates that it will comprise of 17 tracks or so, if each title is a line long. If not, then it'll be shorter, but either way, there are certain titles that really caught fans' eyes. For example, ScHoolboy Q fans made a ruckus over the song "Blue Slides," given the apparent reference to Mac Miller's debut album Blue Slide Park from 2011. Die-hards are hoping that this includes a feature from the Philly MC given their close relationship, but the prospect of being let down if it doesn't appear isn't enough to dissuade listeners' excitement for this project.

ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips Teaser: Watch

As far as what we can gain musically from this teaser, there's no confirmation on whether the featured song will appear on Blue Lips' tracklist in some form. Perhaps it's a preview of a sample, an original instrumental, or just a really good, tender, and dramatic soul song that ScHoolboy Q wanted to shout out. Regardless of which is the correct answer, it sets the stage for a lush, possibly nostalgic, and emotive experience. Whenever the West Coast MC decides to drop, it's for a very good reason, so there's a lot fans can chew on here already. Speaking of which, check out some fan reactions down below.

Fans React To New Album Announcement

Meanwhile, this is how the 37-year-old defined "blue lips" in this teaser. "adj. 1. Speechless, especially as the temporary result of shock or some strong emotion. 2. Shocked, speechless, or embarrassed. n. 1. a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something. 2. c*on. v. 1. become fully aware of (something) as a fact; understand clearly." What do you think about this preview, these definitions, and how they might play into his past work? Hit the comments below with your thoughts and stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on ScHoolboy Q and Blue Lips.

