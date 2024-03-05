ScHoolboy Q Reacts To LeBron James Showing Love To "BLUE LIPS"

In the lead up to ScHoolboy Q delivering BLUE LIPS, fans were salivating over its lead singles, rollout, and etc. When it finally hit streaming platforms this past weekend, people up and down were saying it is a phenomenal record and an album of the year contender. Critics seem to agree that is another feather in the cap for the California-bred MC. Q going back into his alternative bag was a smart choice, especially considering how lukewarm some of the pop-rap cuts were on CrasH Talk. Q seems to favor his more explorative records too after his recent ranking of all of his projects. Someone else who is enjoying ScHoolboy Q's latest offering is LeBron James.

According to HipHopDX, the Los Angeles Laker superstar replied to the rapper's tweet asking what their favorite track was. "Ok day 3 wats yall favorite song on BLUE LIPS?" That is when the future Hall-of-Famer said, "Blueslides, oHio & Time killers so far. Still🥼🧪🧫it. Too many🔥🔥🔥🔥tracks G. 🫡" Q could not help but fanboy a little in his response.

ScHoolboy Q & LeBron Have A Real Recognize Real Moment

"My goat crossed 40k & STILL banging BLUE LIPS✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾🥲 crazy & congrats." Of course, LeBron recently notched 40,000 career points over the weekend at Crypto.com Arena in a loss to the Nuggets. ScHoolboy could not help himself as he realized how far he has come after LeBron's praise for the album. "Bron capitalized da H & crypto arena on fig✊🏾✊🏾.. I made it again BLUE LIPS."

