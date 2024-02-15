ScHoolboy Q Hypes Up Freddie Gibbs Feature On His New Album

Late last month, information leaked online that had Top Dawg Entertainment fans hyped. During a special 10-year anniversary show for Isaiah Rashad's Cilvia Demo a paper was handed out to fans making a big promise for 2024. The paper claimed that nearly every artist on the TDE label and even some unannounced new artists would be dropping projects this year. Just a few days later, ScHoolboy Q became the first to announce his new move.

Earlier this month, ScHoolboy Q announced his new album Blue Lips. It's his first new record since 2019's CrasH Talk, which was largely met with shrugs by fans and critics alike. That hasn't been the case with the new material from the album released so far. Shortly after the announcement Q dropped two new singles called "Blueslides" and "Back In Love." The two songs showed off Q's versatility embodying very different sounds and styles . As did the newest single "Yeern 101" which dropped earlier today to similar levels of initial acclaim. Even with those three singles already out Q is already teasing more of what the album has to offer. Check out a new tweet he made that has fans even more hyped than before below.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Gets New Platinum & Gold Certifications Before Return

Schoolboy Q Talks Freddie Gibbs Verse

Earlier this week, rapper Freddie Gibbs made a tweet flexing his own talents. The post implies that his clever writing has fans making realizations while listening to his verses. Schoolboy Q quote tweeted it, not just cosigning the message but unveiling that the pair worked on a track together. "U Lokey wasHed me 2 and I don’t know How to feel about dat…" his tweet response reads.

Artists being out-rapped on their own songs has long been a topic of conversation in the rap world for decades now. What do you think of Schoolboy Q claiming that Freddie Gibbs washed him on his own song? Are you looking forward to the release of Blue Lips? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 5 Things We Want From ScHoolboy Q's "Blue Lips"

[Via]