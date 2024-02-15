ScHoolboy Q Hypes Up Freddie Gibbs Feature On His New Album

His first new album in 5 years is dropping next month.

BYLavender Alexandria
2019 ComplexCon Chicago

Late last month, information leaked online that had Top Dawg Entertainment fans hyped. During a special 10-year anniversary show for Isaiah Rashad's Cilvia Demo a paper was handed out to fans making a big promise for 2024. The paper claimed that nearly every artist on the TDE label and even some unannounced new artists would be dropping projects this year. Just a few days later, ScHoolboy Q became the first to announce his new move.

Earlier this month, ScHoolboy Q announced his new album Blue Lips. It's his first new record since 2019's CrasH Talk, which was largely met with shrugs by fans and critics alike. That hasn't been the case with the new material from the album released so far. Shortly after the announcement Q dropped two new singles called "Blueslides" and "Back In Love." The two songs showed off Q's versatility embodying very different sounds and styles . As did the newest single "Yeern 101" which dropped earlier today to similar levels of initial acclaim. Even with those three singles already out Q is already teasing more of what the album has to offer. Check out a new tweet he made that has fans even more hyped than before below.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Gets New Platinum & Gold Certifications Before Return

Schoolboy Q Talks Freddie Gibbs Verse

Earlier this week, rapper Freddie Gibbs made a tweet flexing his own talents. The post implies that his clever writing has fans making realizations while listening to his verses. Schoolboy Q quote tweeted it, not just cosigning the message but unveiling that the pair worked on a track together. "U Lokey wasHed me 2 and I don’t know How to feel about dat…" his tweet response reads.

Artists being out-rapped on their own songs has long been a topic of conversation in the rap world for decades now. What do you think of Schoolboy Q claiming that Freddie Gibbs washed him on his own song? Are you looking forward to the release of Blue Lips? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 5 Things We Want From ScHoolboy Q's "Blue Lips"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.