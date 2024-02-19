ScHoolboy Q On His Resurfaced Opinion About White People Saying The N-Word: “I Was On Drugs”

ScHoolboy Q is retracting his resurfaced opinion on white people using the n-word while rapping along to his music. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he shared a picture of a segment from Hanif Abdurraqib’s 2017 book They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us, which reads: “ScHoolboy Q wants white people to say the word ‘n***a’ at his concerts.” Captioning the post, ScHoolboy clarified: “I was on drugs… no I don’t.”

Abdurraqib’s book quotes ScHoolboy as saying: “When the beat drops, I’ll expect y’all to say it. It’s not like I’m asking them to go out in the world and say it, but if they paid for a show and put food on my family’s table, I’m not going to be up there saying the word alone.”

ScHoolboy Q Performs At TDE's Annual Toy Drive

Los Angeles, CA - December 19: SCHOOLBOY Q performs at Top Dawg Entertainment's (TDE) 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring SZA, Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

During an interview on The Pete Holmes Show back in 2013, he explained why he was okay with the usage during the context of a concert. “I don’t want nobody to say it outside my show,” he said at the time. “I’m not telling everybody to just say it, but if you’re at my concert and the lyric comes up… I’ve said the lyric, I know [white fans] bought my albums and supported me. Why not? That don’t mean they’re racists. Obviously, they’re not racist [if] they’re at my show. That racist thing is so old.” Check out his latest post on the quotes below.

ScHoolboy Q Changes Course On N-Word Opinion

I was on drugs… no I don’t 😂 pic.twitter.com/B4GHUpbRfo — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) February 18, 2024

The retraction comes as he prepares for the release of his new album, Blue Lips, which is slated to drop on March 1. Be on the lookout for further updates on ScHoolboy Q on HotNewHipHop.

