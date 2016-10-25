white people
- MusicScHoolboy Q On His Resurfaced Opinion About White People Saying The N-Word: “I Was On Drugs”ScHoolboy Q's opinion on the matter has changed.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Warns White People To "Watch Their Mouths" During Concert: WatchThis is among the more casual entries in the long list of concerts that address the issues with a white audience consuming hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVDonald Glover Responds To Claim That "Atlanta" Is "Only For White People"Donald Glover fired back at critics who feel "Atlanta" is made for a white audience.By Cole Blake
- SportsRich Paul Discusses Racial Bias Amongst White American AthletesRich Paul recently told the New Yorker that there are many white American athletes who don't want a black agent.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Under Fire For Saying White People Are "Animals" & "True Savages"Nick Cannon is being canceled on Twitter because of his comments on race, which included calling white people "closer to animals" and "barbaric."By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTiffany Haddish Believes Withholding Sex From White Men Could Solve RacismTiffany Haddish shared her potential solution to racism: stop having sex with white men and things will change.By Lynn S.
- MusicLizzo Addresses Claims That She Panders To White People: "My Music Is For Everybody"Lizzo clears up these accusations.By Lynn S.
- AnticsNoname Goes On Twitter Rant: "Whiteness Irritates Me"Noname assures fans she won't delete her tweet about "whiteness."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNoname Says She's Doesn't Want To "Dance On Stage For White People"Noname threatens to retireBy Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsMichigan City Council Candidate Who Wanted To Keep Her Community "As White As Possible" Drops OutThis candidate's nonchalant racist remarks sparked some controversy.By Andrew Portnoy
- BeefLord Jamar Responds To Royce Da 5'9" As Eminem Debate Wages OnLord Jamar has a few words for Nickel Nine. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Heralds His New Suburban Protégé: "NHL Whiteboy"Meek Mill finds "Whiteboy" talent on the set of "The Little Rascals."By Devin Ch
- NewsSAINt JHN Releases New Single "White Parents Are Gonna Hate This"SAINt JHN is ready to take over with "White Parents Are Gonna Hate This."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Dragged For "White People" Comment Concerning Fight With Cardi BThere are many layers to hood politics.By Zaynab
- MusicEminem Shouldn't Respond To MGK's "Rap Devil" According To O.T. Genasis"Stop the white-on-white crime."By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James On His Upbringing: "I Ain't F*cking With No White People"HBO's "The Shop" went deep into race relations.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Shuts Down "White People Can't Dance" Myth With This VideoThis boy's got some serious moves.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar Lets White Girl Rap "M.A.A.D. City" On Stage & Everything Went WrongDamn, Delaney...By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West More Popular Among White People, According To New PollKanye West has found himself a new people.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentHalsey Criticizes Hotels For Only Offering "White People Shampoo"The singer has some harsh opinions about complimentary toiletries. By David Saric
- MusicLil B Goes On Twitter Rant About Racism In AmericaLil B speaks his mind.By Matt F
- NewsSamantha Bee Blames White People For Donald Trump's VictorySamantha Bee thinks white women have some "karma to work off."By hnhh
- NewsJustin Timberlake Could Go To Jail For Taking Voting Booth SelfieWhen rocking the vote goes horribly wrong.By hnhh