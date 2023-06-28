Lola Brooke’s hot streak continues. In the past year, she’s gained significant steam online, thanks to the success of “Don’t Play With It,” which recently earned a remix featuring Latto and Yung Miami. However, the two Southern rappers aren’t the only artists who’ve shown her love. Elite rappers like Pusha T and Meek Mill have also shown their support for the rising Brooklyn rapper. The latter’s influence on the “So Disrespectful” MC is quite evident and she hasn’t shied away from acknowledging this in recent times.

Lola recently sat down with Rolling Stone where she discussed Meek’s influence on her. She even went as far as rapping the opening bars to “Dreams & Nightmares,” although she fumbled the lyrics. “I used to pray for times like this. Now, I’m in the spot like, I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS TO RHYME LIKE THIS!!!” she said. “The first time I met my personal idol, Meek Mill, he was rapping like lyrics and saying, ‘Lo, why you being so shy? I know your lyrics…’ I just couldn’t believe that not only did he know who I was but he knew my lyrics and this is the person I’ve been looking up to for a lil’ minute.”

Meek Mill Responds To Lola Brooke

I been knew lola was a star from when I first seen her so I always wanted her to know I see it too! I be thinking I got powers I can see which ones really different off rip lol https://t.co/fE44jI0P86 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 27, 2023

Meek Mill certainly feels as though Lola Brooke has all the potential in the world to become a massive star in her own right. The Philadelphia spitter shared his response to the Rolling Stone clip online while also tooting his own horn in regards to discovering new talent. “I been knew lola was a star from when I first seen her so I always wanted her to know I see it too! I be thinking I got powers I can see which ones really different off rip lol,” he wrote.

The two have clearly formed a strong bond since then, and it appears that they do have some new music in the works. During an interview with Q99.7 Atlanta, Lola Brooke confirmed that they have a song together, although she didn’t confirm when it would drop. “I’ve been waiting on that all my life… As many times as I’ve watched him work, I still was nervous,” she explained. “I just kept telling myself, ‘Don’t take it easy on him’… I felt like he wasn’t going to take it easy on me.” We’ll have to wait and see for a release date on the collab. Check out Meek’s response above.

