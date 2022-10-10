After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.

According to insiders close to Ye, they firmly believe that his latest behaviour comes from a “mental break” – one that they think is “the most serious such episode” that he’s suffered.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

It’s been noted that the Yeezy creator is “barely sleeping,” which is an issue previously linked to his infamous 2016 hospitalization.

Sources revealed that the 45-year-old began acting strangely after firing the publicist for his Paris Fashion Week runway last week before scrapping his plans entirely and quickly putting together a new show based around the White Lives Matter theme that he’s been heavily focused on these past few days.

Around the same time, West is said to have gone against the advice of his team and booked his shocking interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. Since then, he’s gone on to fire any consultants and advisers who disagreed with him or resisted his ideas.

Amid this new gossip from Page Six about the Graduation artist’s friend’s being worried about him, the outlet has shared another report about Ye, this one revealing that he stepped out with a mystery woman for dinner over the weekend.

The pair hit the town in black and dark grey outfits, donning matching 2024 caps – seemingly alluding to the Atlanta-born star’s plans to run for president once again in the coming years. It’s been said that they ate at Giorgio Baldi before heading to a clothing warehouse together.

