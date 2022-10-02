Kanye West is making major moves in the fashion world, although they’re much muddier than any he’s made in the past.

On Sunday (October 2), The Life of Pablo hitmaker made his runway debut at Balenciaga’s SS 2023 show, which was officially titled “Balenciaga’s Apocalyptic, Mud-Filled SS23.” For the big moment, the father of four dressed in a look similar to his usual get-up as of late, though this one became increasingly dirtied as he walked his lap on the unusual catwalk.

Kanye West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West attend the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

Though she’s been getting up to some headline-making Fashion Week shenanigans of her own these past few weeks, Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian was not in attendance to see his first-ever model strut.

He did have some family there supporting, though, as TMZ reports that three of Kimye’s children (including their eldest, North West) sat in the audience to cheer him on as he opened the Balenciaga presentation.

Other models, including Bella Hadid, followed behind the rapper, also covered in mud that only caked onto their shoes, clothes, and skin more and more while they walked.

It’s been noted that the supermodel’s face was made to look bruised and beaten, and she carried out her runway duties with a baby carrier strapped to her body.

The Spanish fashion house’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, explained that his unique vision is “a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to Earth.”

“Let us let everyone be anyone and make love not war,” the creative added.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kylie Jenner, reality star Christine Quinn, and Euphoria actress Alexa Demie.

Check out the full show below

