Music lovers have been looking forward to this Sunday’s (November 20) American Music Awards for weeks now. Seeing the attendees walk the red carpet in their glamorous outfits is undeniably part of the fun. However, the real entertainment comes from the live performances that take place on stage.

Among those set to show their stuff at the 2022 Ceremony are P!nk, Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Anitta, and Bebe Rexha. R&B star Chris Brown was also on the list. Unfortunately, a recent post on his Instagram page reveals that his Michael Jackson tribute has been inexplicably taken off the setlist.

Chris Brown attends the L’Oreal Paris Blue Obsession Party at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

On Saturday (November 19), the father of three shared a clip of him rehearsing with his fellow performers. Taking obvious inspiration from his hero, MJ, Breezy grooves away to hits like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Wanna Be Starting Something,” and “Thriller.”

In the caption, he wrote, “U SERIOUS?” which was later given more context thanks to an angry comment. “WOULD’VE been the AMA performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown,” the “With You” hitmaker added.

Immediately after Brown shared the news, loyal fans and celebrity friends have been doing their part to defend him. Tank posted on his own IG page asking the producers for more answers. At the same time, hundreds of others have been leaving comments.

“[Let] Chris perform please [crying emoji]” JID replied to a photo previously shared by the AMAs of him rehearsing. Others wrote, “We not even watching if Chris can’t perform,” and “You shouldn’t have asked CB to perform if you were just going to cancel like that.”

With little more than 24 hours before things kick off, the AMAs have yet to respond to Chris Brown’s claims.

Do you think that Breezy’s performance at Sunday night’s ceremony should go on? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]