There has been an ongoing debate about Chris Brown and Michael Jackson, and now Akon is chiming in. The world was devastated when we unexpectedly lost the King of Pop back in 2009. Since that time, music fans have been weighing on who could compare to Jackson’s legacy, and often, Brown is mentioned in conversations. Akon agrees that Breezy has the talent to carry on the legacy, but there is a hiccup in his inner circle.

“In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could have achieved just as great as a legacy as Mike to me could’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon said on Club Shay Shay.

“I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by,” he continued. “‘Cause Chris got talent. He just needed the direction. So, imagine if Chris had Mike’s team. Just imagine that. It would be something different.”

“But Chris, he got Bloods around. He got little gangbangers around, he don’t have the guidance. He smart, but he’s smart according to what this generation’s smart attracts. For me to survive in this era, I gotta keep certain things around me, certain people around me.”

Sharpe chimed in to say that it’s “too late” for Brown because “ain’t nobody selling 100 million albums” anymore. However, Sharpe recognized that this era is all about streaming and added that Brown seemed to be “killing it.”

This topic has regularly made its way to social media, prompting Brown to respond. The hitmaker has paid homage to the late icon and acknowledged that Jackson was “lightyears ahead” of him. Still, the dialogues continue.

