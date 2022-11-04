Ciara is on to “Better Thangs”, and this time around, she’s bringing GloRilla along for the ride. Last month, the songstress returned with the Summer Walker assisted track, as the singers gushed about moving on from the past and leveling up to a better way of life. On Friday (November 4), Cici shared the remix version to the track featuring the “Tomorrow 2” rapper, as she brings her Memphis twang to the energetic track.

Ciara took to social media earlier this week to tease the track by posting a photo of herself along with the lyrics to GloRilla’s Cardi B assisted record. “Everyday the sun won’t shine… but that’s why I love tomorrow,” she wrote. “Better Thangs” marks the Atlanta legend’s second single of the year, following her viral summer record “Jump” featuring Coast Contra. As for GloRilla, the track comes just weeks before the release of her debut project “Anyways, Life’s Great…,” slated to drop on November 11.

Check out “Better Thangs (Remix)” and be on the lookout for GloRilla’s debut project.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain’t goin’, goin’, bet, bet, I’m growin’, yeah, gettin’ fat

Soakin’ up the game that OG’s splash

They took me as a joke, now look who laugh?

Get a load of that, never underestimated, thought you that, what up?