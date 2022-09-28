Two queens of R&B joined forces this week for an uplifting banger dedicated to fresh starts.

Ciara and Summer Walker teamed up this week for their new single, “Better Thangs.” The latest collaboration is a dedication to closing out chapters and starting new ones. “Better Thangs” boasts production from Kevo, Deli Banger, Precision Productions, and Theron Thomas. The energetic production meets Ciara and Summer Walker’s emotionally-striking melodies for a certified hit.

“Better Thangs” serve as Ciara’s second release of the year, following the Coast Contra-assisted, “JUMP.” The surge in releases is a strong sign that her follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks is on pace to drop soon.

Summer Walker is still riding high off of 2021’s Still Over It. However, she’s locked in some amazing features in the past few months. She joined The Weeknd on “Best Friends (Remix)” before teaming up with Ari Lennox on “Queen Space.” She also appeared alongside Kendrick Lamar and Ghostface Killah on “Purple Hearts.”

Check out Ciara’s “Better Thangs” ft. Summer Walker below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I got grace, put a n***a right in his place

Ain’t got nothin’ else to say

‘Cause I know karma comes around

So I pray, never waste mental space