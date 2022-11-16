The Grammy nominations are in. Many of the year’s biggest and brightest stars have taken to social media to celebrate their nod. Most notably, GloRilla snagged her first ever nomination for “F.N.F (Let’s Go).” And the Memphis native spoke to Billboard about the huge feat.
“I’m in disbelief,” GloRilla shared about her Grammy nod. “I don’t think this is happening for real. This crazy. My team let me know, [but] I had to go look it up for myself because I had thought maybe they was playing.” Other nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards include Kendrick Lamar, Future and Young Thug. Latto also snagged two Grammy nominations this year.
Read More: Kendrick Lamar, Future, & More Nominated For Best Rap Album Grammy
She took to Twitter to react to the exciting news. “I’m crying so bad right now,” Latto tweeted. “Never give up on your dreams yall! S*** gone get rough, but DONT GIVE UP.” Many fans however were outraged that Nicki Minaj was noticeably absent from the nominations list. Last month, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper slammed the academy for her song not being eligible in Best Rap Song category. Nicki’s outrage also sparked a spat between her and Latto via Twitter.
Nicki has yet to speak out amid Grammy nomination announcements. But the Barbs wasted no time airing out their grievances. “Nicki Minaj got disrespected HARD by the Grammys,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “I seriously hope this is gonna be the last time ever that Nicki Minaj will submit any of her projects for Grammy. It’s beyond ridiculous how unfair she gets treated every time during the nominations.”
Nicki fans aren’t the only ones unhappy with the Grammy nominations. Summer Walker was also noticeably absent from the nods. Her sophomore album Still Over It broke Billboard records last year. Summer joined Taylor Swift as the only female artists in the chart’s 63-year history to place as many as 18 songs simultaneously.
Check out more Grammy tweets below.