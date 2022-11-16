The Grammy nominations are in. Many of the year’s biggest and brightest stars have taken to social media to celebrate their nod. Most notably, GloRilla snagged her first ever nomination for “F.N.F (Let’s Go).” And the Memphis native spoke to Billboard about the huge feat.

“I’m in disbelief,” GloRilla shared about her Grammy nod. “I don’t think this is happening for real. This crazy. My team let me know, [but] I had to go look it up for myself because I had thought maybe they was playing.” Other nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards include Kendrick Lamar, Future and Young Thug. Latto also snagged two Grammy nominations this year.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

She took to Twitter to react to the exciting news. “I’m crying so bad right now,” Latto tweeted. “Never give up on your dreams yall! S*** gone get rough, but DONT GIVE UP.” Many fans however were outraged that Nicki Minaj was noticeably absent from the nominations list. Last month, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper slammed the academy for her song not being eligible in Best Rap Song category. Nicki’s outrage also sparked a spat between her and Latto via Twitter.

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

Nicki has yet to speak out amid Grammy nomination announcements. But the Barbs wasted no time airing out their grievances. “Nicki Minaj got disrespected HARD by the Grammys,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “I seriously hope this is gonna be the last time ever that Nicki Minaj will submit any of her projects for Grammy. It’s beyond ridiculous how unfair she gets treated every time during the nominations.”

Female rap revolves around Nicki Minaj. Multiple female rappers were nominated for Grammys today, some even got their milestone first nomination. Yet the topic of conversation…is Nicki Minaj. Female rap lives and dies through her. — 💋 (@price0fwoke) November 15, 2022

Nicki fans aren’t the only ones unhappy with the Grammy nominations. Summer Walker was also noticeably absent from the nods. Her sophomore album Still Over It broke Billboard records last year. Summer joined Taylor Swift as the only female artists in the chart’s 63-year history to place as many as 18 songs simultaneously.

Check out more Grammy tweets below.